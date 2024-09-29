Horse Racing Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday include 17/2 Roscommon tip

Jumps Racing
Katie Midwinter has two tips from Roscommon

Katie Midwinter has two selections at Roscommon on Monday...

14:50 Roscommon - Back Field A Thistles @ 11/26.50

Five-year-old mare Field A Thistles has shown consistency both in bumpers and over hurdles in eight starts to date, recording a sole success in a Wexford bumper in July when sent off as the 11/43.75 favourite.

She has made a promising start over hurdles, finishing fourth in a Galway maiden behind Lightkeeper, with Willie Mullins-trained My Great Mate, a thirty-one-length winner of his maiden, a couple of lengths ahead in third.

The Margaret Mullins-trained mare was then third to Littlefoot, beating stablemate A Tipp For Gold who was a convincing winner at the Harvest Festival last week, staying on towards the line but lacking the speed to threaten the first two.

The daughter of Mount Nelson should be suited by this extended 2m4f trip, and has previously run respectably in softer conditions, suggesting the ground at Roscommon shouldn't be an inconvenience. Under 5lb claimer Conor Stone-Walsh, she holds leading claims.

Recommended Bet

Back Field A Thistles in 14:50 Roscommon

SBK11/2

17:45 Roscommon - Back Emily In Paris E/W @ 17/29.50

Reverting back to chasing could suit Emily In Paris following a recent effort over hurdles at Ballinrobe, in which she couldn't sustain her effort in the closing stages. The six-year-old had previously finished second to Meehall in a Killarney handicap, pulling seven-lengths clear of third-placed favourite General Hubble.

She carries a low weight here from a mark of 97, made lighter with the booking of 5lb claimer Gavin Brouder in the saddle, a jockey who has a 25 percent strike-rate for the yard.

Last year she was able to win from the same mark over hurdles, in softer ground over a similar trip, and as she has taken well to fences, she should be competitive in these conditions. Emily In Paris is worth keeping on side, as she has been performing well without recording a win this year.

It should be a matter of time before she is able to return to the winners' enclosure, and this could be a feasible opportunity for her to do so.

Recommended Bet

Back Emily In Paris E/W in 17:45 Roscommon

SBK17/2

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

