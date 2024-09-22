Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday including 12/1 Hamilton tip

Shoot To Kill is ready to strike at Listowel

Rock N Roll Rocket can prove worth sticking with

Well-handicapped Casanova makes each-way appeal

A competitive mile handicap in which a field of sixteen are set to head to post, Jack Davison-trained Shoot To Kill makes plenty of appeal from a mark of 68.

Formerly trained by Robyn Brisland, the gelding is yet to win since making the switch to Ireland, having had six runs for Adrian McGuinness before arriving at his current destination. His last victory came when he obliged at odds of 12/113.00 at Lingfield twelve months ago, a second win of his 2023 campaign following a 40/141.00 success at Brighton in August.

Effective over this trip, he's 6lbs below his last winning mark and returned to form when half-a-length second at Killarney on his previous outing, following a number of disappointing efforts. The better ground should be more suitable here, and at the weights he is the one to beat.

Things haven't yet gone right for him in Ireland, but this looks to be a feasible opportunity for him to return to winning ways in the hands of Ronan Whelan at odds of 6/17.00.

Recommended Bet Back Shoot To Kill in 14:00 Listowel SBK 6/1

Purchased for £125,000 at June's Goffs London sale, Far Above colt Rock N Roll Rocket is yet to show his true ability for his new connections, but it's hard to forget the standard he showed on debut, and an opening mark of 76 appears incredibly lenient in that regard.

He obliged at odds of 16/117.00 on his first outing at Cork, when trained by Jessica Harrington, beating exciting colt Powerful Nation, a dual winner since who has shown a high level of form including when touched off in Usdi Atohi in a Listed Tipperary contest. Sir Yoshi, seventh in the Windsor Castle Stakes and third in Listed company at York, finished a neck behind in third at Cork.

It's a good level of form and, although Rock N Roll Rocket has been unable to build on that outing, he has been running in competitive races since and can bounce back now in calmer waters.

The soft ground may not have suited on his second start at Tipperary, before he was sent off at 80/181.00 at Royal Ascot, reported to have stumbled when leaving the stalls. Subsequently switched to David Loughnane, he made his debut for his new yard in the Listed Juvenile Sprint Stakes at the Curragh, when deemed a 50/151.00 chance, running his race before the off when too keen on his way down to post. His chance had been lost before the race was run, and he can be forgiven for lacking the energy to mount a threatening challenge.

For a colt with plenty of class, and who has shown a high level of form previously, Rock N Roll Rocket represents plenty of value on handicap debut from a low mark. He has the ability to progress far beyond his current rating, and this presents itself as a good opportunity for him to return to form.

Recommended Bet Back Rock N Roll Rocket in 14:58 Hamilton SBK 12/1

Eight-year-old gelding Casanova has had a plethora of excuses in recent runs, but he's on a mark of 77 from which he can be competitive, considering he was fourth in the Irish Lincolnshire earlier in the season when rated 8lbs higher.

Although he had put in a number of disappointing efforts following his fourth at Leopardstown in July, things haven't gone his way in highly competitive handicaps. Often he has found himself short of room or having to come wide with his challenge, and his effort has petered out.

When last seen however, at Galway earlier this month, he showed more promise, despite again becoming disadvantaged when turning for home. He finished fifth on that occasion, staying on over the extended mile trip which suits.

The trip, as well as the slight ease in ground conditions, will suit perfectly here, and Ronan Whelan has a good record when partnering the gelding.

At an enticing price, it could be worth giving Casanova another chance as there's plenty in his favour.