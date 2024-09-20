Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Friday include 25/1 Ayr tip

25/1 chance makes plenty of appeal at Ayr

Pinatubo filly Pearl Of Windsor is two from four in her career so far, and will be suited by the trip and conditions as she steps up in class into Listed company in the Harry Rosebery Stakes.

Trained by Conrad Allen, the 160,000gns yearling purchase is the ninth foal out of 5f winner Dubai Affair who has also produced speedy sprinter Raasel. She finished second to a subsequent Group Three third in Magic Mild on debut at Newmarket, when sent off at odds of 22/123.00, before racing keenly in an Ascot Novice event on her following start.

Since dropping down to 5f, she is unbeaten in two starts, winning her maiden by a length to subsequent winner Hold A Dream at Sandown, before recording successive wins with victory over Spherical at Chepstow.

Capable of progressing beyond a current mark of 82, the promising filly has to show further improvement to match the level shown by some of the main protagonists in this field, but she is unexposed and has done little wrong in her recent starts.

This appears to be an open race with plenty of each-way value among the bigger-priced contenders, and Pearl Of Windsor makes plenty of appeal at the prices, as an improving filly seeking a hat-trick of wins. She is in-form and, under Darragh Keenan, could be capable of providing a shock or making it into the places at least.

There is enough substance in her form to suggest she is capable of running well at this level, and she is considerably overlooked in the market at a price of 25/126.00. With four places available, Pearl Of Windsor could be worth siding with each-way.

Recommended Bet Back Pearl Of Windsor E/W in 15:05 Ayr SBK 25/1

Sir Michael Stoute-trained Nostrum emerged as one of the best juveniles of the season during a promising debut campaign in which he recorded a Group Three victory over Holloway Boy and Victory Dance at Newmarket, before finishing third to subsequent 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean, with Royal Scotsman in second, when sent off as joint-favourite in the Group One Dewhurst Stakes.

On a belated first start as a three-year-old, the son of Kingman recorded a Listed success before failing to justify favouritism when beaten by Epictetus in a Goodwood Group Three. He had proven he still retained plenty of ability, but perhaps had not been able to progress as much as expected and his final start of the season came when last of six at York, reported to be lame following the race and not his usual self. It was a run that was too bad to be true, and didn't reflect the true ability he possessed.

He returned with a disappointing effort on his seasonal reappearance at Sandown, when perhaps needing the run, and was subsequently gelded. When last seen, he showed vast improvement to finish three-quarters-of-a-length second to Noble Dynasty in the Group Three Criterion Stakes, and if he can take another step forward for the run, he is the one to beat in this field.

On his day he has the class to prevail and, on his first run following a wind operation, a price of 7/24.50 could represent value for such a talented horse. He has disappointed in the past, but has had excuses and issues, but when he has been right, he has been able to compete at the highest level.

He can prove better than his rivals in this Listed contest, given he is over his issues.

Recommended Bet Back Nostrum in 16:05 Newbury SBK 7/2

A hugely competitive race is in prospect as a maximum field of twenty-five are set to head to post for the Ayr Bronze Cup Handicap, and The Ridler, a former winner of the Group Two Norfolk Stakes as a juvenile, has enough class to prevail in a race of this nature, now dropped to a low mark of 72 having once been worthy of a rating of 107.

Things haven't gone the way of the Richard Fahey-trained four-year-old following a promising debut campaign, and he has had wind surgery as well as a gelding operation since recording his last win. Although he had done little at the start of his season to suggest he still retains the ability he once did, he has shown promise in recent runs and signs that the spark may have been reignited.

At Newmarket in July, he finished third behind Dashing Dick and Waleefy when sent off at odds of 14/115.00, before building on that promising effort to be denied by a nose in his following start at Doncaster.

When last seen, he finished third at 6/17.00 in a Leicester handicap, having been well-supported earlier in the day. Conditions became soft on that occasion, which didn't suit, but he still put in a good effort to finish two-lengths-and-a-half behind the winner, Papabella, who appeared to thrive in the testing conditions.

Back on a sounder surface, The Ridler can return to form from his current mark, well-handicapped if things go his way. He holds strong claims at the weights, with conditions in his favour, and this could be the time to side with him as he seeks a first win since that shock 50/151.00 success at Royal Ascot.

Recommended Bet Back The Ridler E/W in 16:15 Ayr SBK 10/1

Promising Godolphin filly Blessed Honour could prove tough to beat under William Buick on handicap debut in this 1m4f contest. A daughter of Dubawi, the three-year-old was first seen at Kempton in December over a mile, showing inexperience and greenness on debut when unable to make an impression at odds of 3/14.00.

She improved plenty on her reappearance at Newmarket in May however, finishing a length behind stablemate Precious Jewel when ahead of subsequent winner Incensed. Staying on strongly, coming from the rear around the outside, she shaped with promise on turf debut, suggesting there would be more to come from the well-bred filly.

The Charlie Appleby-trained filly, whose granddam, Dank, once won the Grade One Filly & Mare Turf at the Breeders' Cup, landed her maiden success at Nottingham when last seen, battling hard to prevail over Power Of Destiny, who represents a good level of form.

Although the 1m2f trip appears adequate for the filly, the step back to a mile-and-a-half could suit more based on the manner of her win, perhaps needing further to be seen to best effect, and her strong finishing kick on her penultimate start.

She has plenty of class and can progress beyond an opening mark of 82, making her a solid choice in this race.