Winning five times in one season is by no means an easy feat but that's exactly what punters are expecting of today's most backed horse.

The horse in question is the Jim Goldie-trained Yaaser in the 1m Handicap at Haydock at 14:05. Opening on the Sportsbook at 16/1, the 4yo has been backed at all rates down to his current price of 13/2.

No. 10 (12) Yaaser (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 81

Yaaser's first win of the season came all the way back in May off a rating of just 52, so at first glance, his current rating of 81 might appear high enough.

But the 4yo gelding has improved all season, winning a further three times - including over today's trip of 1m - as well as being beaten just over two lengths in a Class 2 handicap off a mark of 85 just two runs back.

Yaaser followed that run by finishing an excellent, and somewhat unlucky (short of room inside the final furlong when running on strongly), third at Newcastle last week, showing that he remains in good form and open to even further improvement.

Racing off 81 today in a Class 3 handicap, the trip and ground should be no problem for the Jim Goldie runner, and with the stable having four winners in the last fortnight it's easy to see why punters are expecting a good showing from Yaaser today.