Through The Card: Glorious Goodwood Day 5, Saturday 1 August

13:50 - REWAAYAT (2) returned to form after 10 months off when landing the odds at Lingfield in June, and he built on that to follow up in good style at Salisbury last month, running out a seven-and-a-half-length winner. He has returned a more mature model as a five-year-old, fully justifying connections' decision to stick with him, and a 12 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to stop him going in again.

No. 2 (12) Rewaayat SBK 10/3 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 85 Form: 241553-11

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 11/07/20 Salisbury 1/12 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Jack Mitchell 3.98 27/06/20 Lingfield Park 1/8 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 2lbs Kieran Shoemark 4.63 13/09/19 Sandown Park 3/8 Flat 5f 10y Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Dane O'Neill 5.7 14/08/19 Salisbury 5/7 Flat 5f Soft 9st 4lbs Jim Crowley 4.95 31/07/19 Leicester 5/7 Flat 6f Heavy 10st 1lbs Kieran Shoemark 2.85 17/07/19 Lingfield Park 1/9 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Dane O'Neill 4.2 29/04/19 Newcastle 4/14 Flat 6f Std 9st 7lbs Dane O'Neill 2.38 10/04/19 Lingfield Park 2/9 Flat 7f 1y Slow 9st 3lbs Jim Crowley 2.74 17/08/18 Nottingham 5/10 Flat 1m 75y Good 9st 4lbs Jim Crowley 10.5 04/08/18 Chelmsford City 3/8 Flat 7f Slow 9st 2lbs Callum Shepherd 18.24 22/09/17 Newbury 9/13 Flat 6f Good 9st 5lbs Jim Crowley 8.2

14:25 - LAAFY (3) put it all together in the style of one who'll hold his own in some of the leading middle-distance handicaps this season when regaining the winning thread at Newbury on reappearance, and he improved further to finish runner-up in the Old Newton Cup at Haydock last time. A gelding operation prior to this season is clearly doing him the world of good and he still looks to be on a handy mark.

No. 3 (9) Laafy (Usa) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 101 Form: 242166-12

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/07/20 Haydock Park 2/16 Flat 1m 3f 175y Heavy V 9st 3lbs Richard Kingscote 5.35 12/06/20 Newbury 1/10 Flat 1m 4f Good V 8st 12lbs Ryan Moore 5.51 04/10/19 Ascot 6/11 Flat 1m 7f 209y Heavy V 9st 4lbs Ryan Moore 3.02 07/09/19 Haydock Park 6/12 Flat 1m 6f Gd/sft V 8st 10lbs Richard Kingscote 8.5 16/08/19 Nottingham 1/8 Flat 1m 6f Heavy V 8st 10lbs Jim Crowley 3.7 05/08/19 Kempton Park 2/6 Flat 1m 3f 219y Std/slow 9st 7lbs Ryan Moore 5.45 21/06/19 Goodwood 4/6 Flat 1m 3f 218y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Pat Dobbs 3.81 17/05/19 York 2/9 Flat 1m 3f 188y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 3.25 27/04/19 Leicester 1/7 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 2lbs Pat Dobbs 5.65 16/10/18 Leicester 2/10 Flat 1m 53y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Ryan Moore 11.43 27/09/18 Kempton Park 5/8 Flat 7f Std 9st 2lbs Andrea Atzeni 13.12

15:00 - ENBIHAAR (2) landed a hat-trick of victories last season, including this race, making up for lost time given she didn't make it onto the racecourse until the autumn of her three-year-old campaign, and she made an encouraging return over 12 furlongs at Newmarket last month, a trip that looked on the short side for her. She should be sharper for that run and a bold showing is expected now back up in trip.

No. 2 (2) Enbihaar (Ire) SBK 4/9 EXC 1.53 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 113 Form: 4/121113-4

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 09/07/20 Newmarket (July) 4/7 Flat 1m 4f Gd/sft 9st 3lbs Jim Crowley 3.6 05/10/19 Longchamp 3/9 Flat 1m 5f 202y Gd/sft 9st 3lbs Jim Crowley - 12/09/19 Doncaster 1/8 Flat 1m 6f 115y Gd/frm 9st 8lbs Jim Crowley 2.37 03/08/19 Goodwood 1/7 Flat 1m 6f Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Jim Crowley 4.8 06/07/19 Haydock Park 1/6 Flat 1m 3f 175y Good 9st 5lbs Dane O'Neill 3.5 25/05/19 York 2/9 Flat 1m 5f 188y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Adam Kirby 2.58 04/05/19 Goodwood 1/7 Flat 1m 3f 218y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Dane O'Neill 4.13 05/10/18 Ascot 4/7 Flat 1m 6f 34y Gd/frm 8st 10lbs Jim Crowley 7.46 18/09/18 Kempton Park 1/11 Flat 1m 2f 219y Slow 8st 11lbs Jim Crowley 1.9 06/09/18 Chelmsford City 3/13 Flat 1m 2f Std 8st 11lbs Dane O'Neill 9.6

15:35 - NAHAARR (8) improved further to resume winning ways at Newbury last month, winning with plenty in hand after sprinting clear inside the final furlong. He looks set to make up into a smart sprinter and appeals as a worth favourite despite a 7 lb rise in the weights for his recent victory.

No. 8 (19) Nahaarr (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.3 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 101 Form: 11113-431

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 19/07/20 Newbury 1/10 Flat 6f Good 9st 2lbs Tom Marquand 2.7 20/06/20 Ascot Silver Wokingham Handicap 3/19 Flat 6f Good 9st 2lbs James Doyle 4.27 06/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/8 Flat 7f Good 8st 9lbs Tom Marquand 2.31 10/08/19 Newmarket (July) 3/6 Flat 7f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Georgia Cox 2.26 05/07/19 Chelmsford City 1/4 Flat 7f Slow 9st 13lbs Georgia Cox 1.12 28/06/19 Newmarket (July) 1/8 Flat 7f Good 9st 2lbs Georgia Cox 1.67 01/06/19 Lingfield Park 1/6 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Georgia Cox 2.86 04/05/19 Doncaster 1/10 Flat 6f 2y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Georgia Cox 18.82

16:10 - SOCIETY LION (8) won a Yarmouth novice in the mud in the autumn and has showed even better form in defeat in a couple of good three-year-old handicaps this term. He shaped really well when a neck second at Doncaster last time, impressing most with his change of pace to come from last to first, even then seen off only by an even more unexposed rival. He still looks well ahead of his mark despite a 5 lb rise and should be capable of going one better here.

No. 8 (8) Society Lion SBK 6/4 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 91 Form: 41-42

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/07/20 Doncaster 2/13 Flat 7f 6y Gd/sft z 9st 4lbs David Allan 3.11 12/06/20 Newbury 4/12 Flat 1m Good z 9st 3lbs Ryan Moore 4.64 14/10/19 Yarmouth 1/10 Flat 7f 3y Heavy 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 2.64 27/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/8 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs James Doyle 13.16

16:40 - TITIAN (11) shaped with plenty of encouragement when fourth on debut at Newmarket last month, in need of the experience but really getting the hand of things under a considerate ride late on. He is open to significant improvement and might well have enough to land this before moving on to bigger things.

No. 11 (5) Titian (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.64 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 4

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 10/07/20 Newmarket (July) 4/9 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Daniel Tudhope 38

17:10 - EXEC CHEF (7) wasn't disgraced on either start in June, needing more than the mile trip on both occasions, and this could be a good opportunity for him to belatedly regain the winning thread. He looks to be on a handy mark on the pick of last season's form, and the switch to George Scott's yard may well have perked him up, so he is expected to be bang there.

No. 7 (6) Exec Chef (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 9.4 Trainer: George Scott

Jockey: Dylan Hogan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 87 Form: 407846-43