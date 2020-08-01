- Trainer: Charles Hills
Through The Card: Glorious Goodwood Day 5, Saturday 1 August
Timeform take you through the card on Day 5 at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday...
"...looks set to make up into a smart sprinter and appeals as a worth favourite..."
Timeform on Nahaarr
13:50 - REWAAYAT (2) returned to form after 10 months off when landing the odds at Lingfield in June, and he built on that to follow up in good style at Salisbury last month, running out a seven-and-a-half-length winner. He has returned a more mature model as a five-year-old, fully justifying connections' decision to stick with him, and a 12 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to stop him going in again.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|11/07/20
|Salisbury
|1/12
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|3.98
|27/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|1/8
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|4.63
|13/09/19
|Sandown Park
|3/8
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|5.7
|14/08/19
|Salisbury
|5/7
|Flat
|5f
|Soft
|9st 4lbs
|Jim Crowley
|4.95
|31/07/19
|Leicester
|5/7
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|10st 1lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|2.85
|17/07/19
|Lingfield Park
|1/9
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|4.2
|29/04/19
|Newcastle
|4/14
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|9st 7lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|2.38
|10/04/19
|Lingfield Park
|2/9
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Slow
|9st 3lbs
|Jim Crowley
|2.74
|17/08/18
|Nottingham
|5/10
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Jim Crowley
|10.5
|04/08/18
|Chelmsford City
|3/8
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|18.24
|22/09/17
|Newbury
|9/13
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Jim Crowley
|8.2
14:25 - LAAFY (3) put it all together in the style of one who'll hold his own in some of the leading middle-distance handicaps this season when regaining the winning thread at Newbury on reappearance, and he improved further to finish runner-up in the Old Newton Cup at Haydock last time. A gelding operation prior to this season is clearly doing him the world of good and he still looks to be on a handy mark.
Gelded and much improved after 8 months off when readily landing 10-runner handicap at Newbury (12f, good) in June. Improved again when second in the Old Newton Cup and this trip won't be an issue.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/07/20
|Haydock Park
|2/16
|Flat
|1m 3f 175y
|Heavy
|V
|9st 3lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|5.35
|12/06/20
|Newbury
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|V
|8st 12lbs
|Ryan Moore
|5.51
|04/10/19
|Ascot
|6/11
|Flat
|1m 7f 209y
|Heavy
|V
|9st 4lbs
|Ryan Moore
|3.02
|07/09/19
|Haydock Park
|6/12
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Gd/sft
|V
|8st 10lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|8.5
|16/08/19
|Nottingham
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Heavy
|V
|8st 10lbs
|Jim Crowley
|3.7
|05/08/19
|Kempton Park
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 3f 219y
|Std/slow
|9st 7lbs
|Ryan Moore
|5.45
|21/06/19
|Goodwood
|4/6
|Flat
|1m 3f 218y
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|3.81
|17/05/19
|York
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 3f 188y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Ryan Moore
|3.25
|27/04/19
|Leicester
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|5.65
|16/10/18
|Leicester
|2/10
|Flat
|1m 53y
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Ryan Moore
|11.43
|27/09/18
|Kempton Park
|5/8
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|13.12
15:00 - ENBIHAAR (2) landed a hat-trick of victories last season, including this race, making up for lost time given she didn't make it onto the racecourse until the autumn of her three-year-old campaign, and she made an encouraging return over 12 furlongs at Newmarket last month, a trip that looked on the short side for her. She should be sharper for that run and a bold showing is expected now back up in trip.
Didn't race until Autumn of 3-y-o season but emphatically made up for lost time, completing hat-trick in Park Hill at Doncaster. Also impressive in this last year and should be sharper for return.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|09/07/20
|Newmarket (July)
|4/7
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/sft
|9st 3lbs
|Jim Crowley
|3.6
|05/10/19
|Longchamp
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 5f 202y
|Gd/sft
|9st 3lbs
|Jim Crowley
|-
|12/09/19
|Doncaster
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 6f 115y
|Gd/frm
|9st 8lbs
|Jim Crowley
|2.37
|03/08/19
|Goodwood
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Jim Crowley
|4.8
|06/07/19
|Haydock Park
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 3f 175y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|3.5
|25/05/19
|York
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 5f 188y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Adam Kirby
|2.58
|04/05/19
|Goodwood
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 3f 218y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|4.13
|05/10/18
|Ascot
|4/7
|Flat
|1m 6f 34y
|Gd/frm
|8st 10lbs
|Jim Crowley
|7.46
|18/09/18
|Kempton Park
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 2f 219y
|Slow
|8st 11lbs
|Jim Crowley
|1.9
|06/09/18
|Chelmsford City
|3/13
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Std
|8st 11lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|9.6
15:35 - NAHAARR (8) improved further to resume winning ways at Newbury last month, winning with plenty in hand after sprinting clear inside the final furlong. He looks set to make up into a smart sprinter and appeals as a worth favourite despite a 7 lb rise in the weights for his recent victory.
Looks set to make up into a smart sprinter, landing a gamble with ease in 6f Newbury handicap under this rider a fortnight ago. Worthy favourite and leading claims up 7 lb.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|19/07/20
|Newbury
|1/10
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Marquand
|2.7
|20/06/20
|Ascot Silver Wokingham Handicap
|3/19
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|James Doyle
|4.27
|06/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/8
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|8st 9lbs
|Tom Marquand
|2.31
|10/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|3/6
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Georgia Cox
|2.26
|05/07/19
|Chelmsford City
|1/4
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 13lbs
|Georgia Cox
|1.12
|28/06/19
|Newmarket (July)
|1/8
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Georgia Cox
|1.67
|01/06/19
|Lingfield Park
|1/6
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Georgia Cox
|2.86
|04/05/19
|Doncaster
|1/10
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Georgia Cox
|18.82
16:10 - SOCIETY LION (8) won a Yarmouth novice in the mud in the autumn and has showed even better form in defeat in a couple of good three-year-old handicaps this term. He shaped really well when a neck second at Doncaster last time, impressing most with his change of pace to come from last to first, even then seen off only by an even more unexposed rival. He still looks well ahead of his mark despite a 5 lb rise and should be capable of going one better here.
Won Yarmouth novice in the mud in the autumn and better form in defeat in good 3-y-o handicaps this term, shaping really well when backed and beaten only a neck at Doncaster (7f) last time. Big shout.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/07/20
|Doncaster
|2/13
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Gd/sft
|z
|9st 4lbs
|David Allan
|3.11
|12/06/20
|Newbury
|4/12
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|z
|9st 3lbs
|Ryan Moore
|4.64
|14/10/19
|Yarmouth
|1/10
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|Ryan Moore
|2.64
|27/09/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/8
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|James Doyle
|13.16
16:40 - TITIAN (11) shaped with plenty of encouragement when fourth on debut at Newmarket last month, in need of the experience but really getting the hand of things under a considerate ride late on. He is open to significant improvement and might well have enough to land this before moving on to bigger things.
Bred for further in time but, given the abundant encouragement of his debut fourth at Newmarket, might well have enough to land this before moving on to bigger things.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|10/07/20
|Newmarket (July)
|4/9
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|38
17:10 - EXEC CHEF (7) wasn't disgraced on either start in June, needing more than the mile trip on both occasions, and this could be a good opportunity for him to belatedly regain the winning thread. He looks to be on a handy mark on the pick of last season's form, and the switch to George Scott's yard may well have perked him up, so he is expected to be bang there.
Consistent sort who wasn't disgraced either start upon returning to action in June. On a handy mark on pick of last season's mark and a yard switch may well have perked him up. Cheekpieces on.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|13/06/20
|Sandown Park
|3/8
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Jason Watson
|3.19
|06/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/12
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|6
|16/10/19
|Kempton Park
|6/14
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|9st 7lbs
|Charlie Bennett
|15
|29/09/19
|Epsom Downs
|4/5
|Flat
|1m 2f 17y
|Heavy
|9st 7lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|3.15
|21/09/19
|Newbury
|8/13
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|17.5
|30/07/19
|Goodwood
|7/16
|Flat
|1m 1f 197y
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|21.42
|13/07/19
|York
|10/21
|Flat
|1m 2f 56y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|15.1
|05/07/19
|Sandown Park
|4/10
|Flat
|1m 1f 209y
|Gd/frm
|9st 12lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|7.16
|19/06/19
|Chelmsford City
|3/10
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Slow
|9st 6lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|3.06
|23/05/19
|Chelmsford City
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Std
|9st 1lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|6.4
|04/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/10
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Good
|8st 9lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|13.5
|13/04/19
|Newbury
|21/26
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|10.32
|30/03/19
|Doncaster
|2/16
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|James Doyle
|8.14
|17/10/18
|Nottingham
|3/14
|Flat
|1m 2f 50y
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|8.63
|21/09/18
|Newbury
|1/14
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/sft
|9st 6lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|7.4
|17/08/18
|Newbury
|1/10
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|22
|30/07/18
|Lingfield Park
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Fast
|9st 2lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|5.16
|28/06/18
|Newcastle
|2/14
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|9st 3lbs
|Stevie Donohoe
|17.5
|15/05/18
|Chepstow
|8/10
|Flat
|1m 14y
|Firm
|9st 2lbs
|Luke Morris
|13.87
|01/11/17
|Kempton Park
|2/10
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|1.49
|26/09/17
|Lingfield Park
|3/10
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|6.8
