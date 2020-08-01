To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Through The Card: Glorious Goodwood Day 5, Saturday 1 August

Racing at Goodwood
Glorious Goodwood continues with more top-class racing on Saturday
Timeform take you through the card on Day 5 at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday...

"...looks set to make up into a smart sprinter and appeals as a worth favourite..."

Timeform on Nahaarr

13:50 - REWAAYAT (2) returned to form after 10 months off when landing the odds at Lingfield in June, and he built on that to follow up in good style at Salisbury last month, running out a seven-and-a-half-length winner. He has returned a more mature model as a five-year-old, fully justifying connections' decision to stick with him, and a 12 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to stop him going in again.

Has fully justified connections' decision to stick with him as a 5-y-o, winning on AW reappearance before scoring in good style at Salisbury (both 6f) 3 weeks ago. Even a 12 lb rise may not stop him.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
11/07/20 Salisbury 1/12 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Jack Mitchell 3.98
27/06/20 Lingfield Park 1/8 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 2lbs Kieran Shoemark 4.63
13/09/19 Sandown Park 3/8 Flat 5f 10y Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Dane O'Neill 5.7
14/08/19 Salisbury 5/7 Flat 5f Soft 9st 4lbs Jim Crowley 4.95
31/07/19 Leicester 5/7 Flat 6f Heavy 10st 1lbs Kieran Shoemark 2.85
17/07/19 Lingfield Park 1/9 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Dane O'Neill 4.2
29/04/19 Newcastle 4/14 Flat 6f Std 9st 7lbs Dane O'Neill 2.38
10/04/19 Lingfield Park 2/9 Flat 7f 1y Slow 9st 3lbs Jim Crowley 2.74
17/08/18 Nottingham 5/10 Flat 1m 75y Good 9st 4lbs Jim Crowley 10.5
04/08/18 Chelmsford City 3/8 Flat 7f Slow 9st 2lbs Callum Shepherd 18.24
22/09/17 Newbury 9/13 Flat 6f Good 9st 5lbs Jim Crowley 8.2

14:25 - LAAFY (3) put it all together in the style of one who'll hold his own in some of the leading middle-distance handicaps this season when regaining the winning thread at Newbury on reappearance, and he improved further to finish runner-up in the Old Newton Cup at Haydock last time. A gelding operation prior to this season is clearly doing him the world of good and he still looks to be on a handy mark.

Gelded and much improved after 8 months off when readily landing 10-runner handicap at Newbury (12f, good) in June. Improved again when second in the Old Newton Cup and this trip won't be an issue.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
05/07/20 Haydock Park 2/16 Flat 1m 3f 175y Heavy V 9st 3lbs Richard Kingscote 5.35
12/06/20 Newbury 1/10 Flat 1m 4f Good V 8st 12lbs Ryan Moore 5.51
04/10/19 Ascot 6/11 Flat 1m 7f 209y Heavy V 9st 4lbs Ryan Moore 3.02
07/09/19 Haydock Park 6/12 Flat 1m 6f Gd/sft V 8st 10lbs Richard Kingscote 8.5
16/08/19 Nottingham 1/8 Flat 1m 6f Heavy V 8st 10lbs Jim Crowley 3.7
05/08/19 Kempton Park 2/6 Flat 1m 3f 219y Std/slow 9st 7lbs Ryan Moore 5.45
21/06/19 Goodwood 4/6 Flat 1m 3f 218y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Pat Dobbs 3.81
17/05/19 York 2/9 Flat 1m 3f 188y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 3.25
27/04/19 Leicester 1/7 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 2lbs Pat Dobbs 5.65
16/10/18 Leicester 2/10 Flat 1m 53y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Ryan Moore 11.43
27/09/18 Kempton Park 5/8 Flat 7f Std 9st 2lbs Andrea Atzeni 13.12

15:00 - ENBIHAAR (2) landed a hat-trick of victories last season, including this race, making up for lost time given she didn't make it onto the racecourse until the autumn of her three-year-old campaign, and she made an encouraging return over 12 furlongs at Newmarket last month, a trip that looked on the short side for her. She should be sharper for that run and a bold showing is expected now back up in trip.

Didn't race until Autumn of 3-y-o season but emphatically made up for lost time, completing hat-trick in Park Hill at Doncaster. Also impressive in this last year and should be sharper for return.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
09/07/20 Newmarket (July) 4/7 Flat 1m 4f Gd/sft 9st 3lbs Jim Crowley 3.6
05/10/19 Longchamp 3/9 Flat 1m 5f 202y Gd/sft 9st 3lbs Jim Crowley -
12/09/19 Doncaster 1/8 Flat 1m 6f 115y Gd/frm 9st 8lbs Jim Crowley 2.37
03/08/19 Goodwood 1/7 Flat 1m 6f Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Jim Crowley 4.8
06/07/19 Haydock Park 1/6 Flat 1m 3f 175y Good 9st 5lbs Dane O'Neill 3.5
25/05/19 York 2/9 Flat 1m 5f 188y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Adam Kirby 2.58
04/05/19 Goodwood 1/7 Flat 1m 3f 218y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Dane O'Neill 4.13
05/10/18 Ascot 4/7 Flat 1m 6f 34y Gd/frm 8st 10lbs Jim Crowley 7.46
18/09/18 Kempton Park 1/11 Flat 1m 2f 219y Slow 8st 11lbs Jim Crowley 1.9
06/09/18 Chelmsford City 3/13 Flat 1m 2f Std 8st 11lbs Dane O'Neill 9.6

15:35 - NAHAARR (8) improved further to resume winning ways at Newbury last month, winning with plenty in hand after sprinting clear inside the final furlong. He looks set to make up into a smart sprinter and appeals as a worth favourite despite a 7 lb rise in the weights for his recent victory.

Looks set to make up into a smart sprinter, landing a gamble with ease in 6f Newbury handicap under this rider a fortnight ago. Worthy favourite and leading claims up 7 lb.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
19/07/20 Newbury 1/10 Flat 6f Good 9st 2lbs Tom Marquand 2.7
20/06/20 Ascot Silver Wokingham Handicap 3/19 Flat 6f Good 9st 2lbs James Doyle 4.27
06/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/8 Flat 7f Good 8st 9lbs Tom Marquand 2.31
10/08/19 Newmarket (July) 3/6 Flat 7f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Georgia Cox 2.26
05/07/19 Chelmsford City 1/4 Flat 7f Slow 9st 13lbs Georgia Cox 1.12
28/06/19 Newmarket (July) 1/8 Flat 7f Good 9st 2lbs Georgia Cox 1.67
01/06/19 Lingfield Park 1/6 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Georgia Cox 2.86
04/05/19 Doncaster 1/10 Flat 6f 2y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Georgia Cox 18.82

16:10 - SOCIETY LION (8) won a Yarmouth novice in the mud in the autumn and has showed even better form in defeat in a couple of good three-year-old handicaps this term. He shaped really well when a neck second at Doncaster last time, impressing most with his change of pace to come from last to first, even then seen off only by an even more unexposed rival. He still looks well ahead of his mark despite a 5 lb rise and should be capable of going one better here.

Won Yarmouth novice in the mud in the autumn and better form in defeat in good 3-y-o handicaps this term, shaping really well when backed and beaten only a neck at Doncaster (7f) last time. Big shout.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
05/07/20 Doncaster 2/13 Flat 7f 6y Gd/sft z 9st 4lbs David Allan 3.11
12/06/20 Newbury 4/12 Flat 1m Good z 9st 3lbs Ryan Moore 4.64
14/10/19 Yarmouth 1/10 Flat 7f 3y Heavy 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 2.64
27/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/8 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs James Doyle 13.16

16:40 - TITIAN (11) shaped with plenty of encouragement when fourth on debut at Newmarket last month, in need of the experience but really getting the hand of things under a considerate ride late on. He is open to significant improvement and might well have enough to land this before moving on to bigger things.

Bred for further in time but, given the abundant encouragement of his debut fourth at Newmarket, might well have enough to land this before moving on to bigger things.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
10/07/20 Newmarket (July) 4/9 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Daniel Tudhope 38

17:10 - EXEC CHEF (7) wasn't disgraced on either start in June, needing more than the mile trip on both occasions, and this could be a good opportunity for him to belatedly regain the winning thread. He looks to be on a handy mark on the pick of last season's form, and the switch to George Scott's yard may well have perked him up, so he is expected to be bang there.

Consistent sort who wasn't disgraced either start upon returning to action in June. On a handy mark on pick of last season's mark and a yard switch may well have perked him up. Cheekpieces on.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
13/06/20 Sandown Park 3/8 Flat 1m Good 8st 13lbs Jason Watson 3.19
06/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/12 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Pat Cosgrave 6
16/10/19 Kempton Park 6/14 Flat 1m Std 9st 7lbs Charlie Bennett 15
29/09/19 Epsom Downs 4/5 Flat 1m 2f 17y Heavy 9st 7lbs Pat Cosgrave 3.15
21/09/19 Newbury 8/13 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Pat Cosgrave 17.5
30/07/19 Goodwood 7/16 Flat 1m 1f 197y Good 8st 13lbs Pat Cosgrave 21.42
13/07/19 York 10/21 Flat 1m 2f 56y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Pat Cosgrave 15.1
05/07/19 Sandown Park 4/10 Flat 1m 1f 209y Gd/frm 9st 12lbs Pat Cosgrave 7.16
19/06/19 Chelmsford City 3/10 Flat 1m 2f Slow 9st 6lbs Oisin Murphy 3.06
23/05/19 Chelmsford City 2/8 Flat 1m 2f Std 9st 1lbs Pat Cosgrave 6.4
04/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/10 Flat 1m 1f Good 8st 9lbs Oisin Murphy 13.5
13/04/19 Newbury 21/26 Flat 1m Soft 9st 0lbs Pat Cosgrave 10.32
30/03/19 Doncaster 2/16 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 4lbs James Doyle 8.14
17/10/18 Nottingham 3/14 Flat 1m 2f 50y Soft 9st 5lbs Kieran Shoemark 8.63
21/09/18 Newbury 1/14 Flat 1m 2f Gd/sft 9st 6lbs Pat Cosgrave 7.4
17/08/18 Newbury 1/10 Flat 1m Good 9st 8lbs Pat Cosgrave 22
30/07/18 Lingfield Park 1/9 Flat 1m 1y Fast 9st 2lbs Pat Cosgrave 5.16
28/06/18 Newcastle 2/14 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 3lbs Stevie Donohoe 17.5
15/05/18 Chepstow 8/10 Flat 1m 14y Firm 9st 2lbs Luke Morris 13.87
01/11/17 Kempton Park 2/10 Flat 1m Std 9st 2lbs Jamie Spencer 1.49
26/09/17 Lingfield Park 3/10 Flat 1m 1y Std 9st 5lbs Jamie Spencer 6.8

Recommended bets

Placepot permutation

13:50 - 2
14:25 - 3
15:00 - 2
15:35 - 8
16:10 - 8
16:40 - 11

1 line

