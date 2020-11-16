Horse Racing Tips: Getariver can score for the Skeltons

Dan Skelton's charge looks the one at Fakenham

Getariver for the Dan Skelton looks the one to be on in this. The seven-year-old mare was given a very stiff task on seasonal/chasing debut, after a 215 day break, at Uttoxeter two starts ago. Under the steerage of Bridget Andrews she finished last of five runners after trying to keep the pace with a couple of runners rated 150+ and paid for that at the end of the race where she just came home in her own time.

However, she was back on track when returned to hurdling last month, finishing a very good second at Stratford. Again she made all of the running and was only collared in the dying strides by a fast finishing rival. A 2lb rise seems doesn't seem too bad for this multiple bumper winner and back over hurdles again in this same sex race with Harry Skelton taking over the ride, she can go one better.

No. 4 Getariver (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 123

There are certainly some decent types in this race and it won't be easy, Alan King runs his four-year-old grey filly Midnights Gift. She was a winner here at the end of October last year over this trip, but off the top weight mark of 130 others are preferred. A bigger threat may come from Nordican Bleue who is making her handicap debut, returning from a 424 day lay off. However, trained by Dr Richard Newland I'm sure she will be ready and she couldn't be in better hands to progress.

Eagle's Foot can continue to defy the handicapper

There should be plenty more to come from Eagle's Foot, who was a relatively easy winner over course and distance on just her second handicap start. She clearly relished a step up to the two miles and received a 6lb rise by the handicapper for that success. Given that she's unexposed over the distance and has raced just four times thus far, she could still be ahead of the handicapper and this latest rise shouldn't be enough to stop her going in again.

Ian Williams saddles the favourite and has Jim Crowley on board Monjeni, he has been placed on two of his six runs since the first lockdown and is dropping in grade today. The seven-year-old is an obvious danger having won four of his five races on the all weather, he has also won off a mark 4lbs higher than this two years ago. But, I think he is exposed and could be vulnerable to the likes of Eagles Foot who is clearly heading up the ratings.