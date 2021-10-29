Horse Racing Tips: Final round of the Betfair Tipstars competition

After three rounds of tipping, it's crunch time for our five tipstars. Dan Overall's strong selections in round one and two in particular have made him the one to catch, but with some big prices available, there's every chance this could go down to the wire. Watch out for the 15:20 Ascot, where there's four selections...

Here's a quick look at the current standings heading into our final week.

NAP: 15:20 Ascot - Larry - 3pt Win 14/1

Larry shaped with some promise on his seasonal return and he can be considered unlucky at Fakenham after being hampered by a loose horse at the final fence when still holding every chance. The eight-year-old should strip fitter for his recent reappearance and he is now 8lb below his last winning mark. Furthermore, his trainer Gary Moore has a strong recent record in this race, landing this prize in 2016 & 2018 and I am hoping he can add his name of the role of honour again.

Next Best: 16:50 Wetherby - Fingerontheswitch 2pt Win 25/1

Fingerontheswitch might not have shown much on his recent starts but he is now starting to become very well handicapped and he is now 11lb below his last winning mark. The eleven-year-old arrives here having his second run after wind surgery which is the same route he took when scooping this race in 2018 and he has Adrien Heskin booked again who has not ridden him for over two years. Moreover, his trainer Neil Mulholland had a winner at Cheltenham last week with a horse that had a similar profile and despite getting to the twilight years of his career the son of Beneficial should not be underestimated in this contest.

NAP: 14:30 Wetherby - Paisley Park - 3pt Win 2/1

It's no secret that last season wasn't his best but he did win a Grade 1 with the Long Walk hurdle. That win was on heavy ground and rain is in the forecast so hopefully he'll get the ground he likes at Wetherby on Saturday. Emma Lavelle has said Paisley Park looks as good as ever, prior to his slightly earlier seasonal reappearance. Considering the absence of some of his main rivals i'd like to think this could be a good chance for the ever popular Paisley Park to start the season with a bang.

Next Best: 13:35 Ascot - Nassalam - 2pt Win 7/2

Nassalam was useful over hurdles last season; second to Adagio and Monmiral both of which went on to frank the form performing well at the Cheltenham and Aintree Festivals. Nassalam gets a 10lb weight allowance for his switch to fences and can go well fresh. The Moore stable is in form so this one could be ripe for the picking.

NAP: 15:13 Musselburgh - Sarvi - 2pt Win 10/3

Sarvi is a horse that I follow closely, she's been kept busy over the summer, and I hope a return to hurdles will see her back to form. If she gets an easy lead in this small field, that will make it difficult for them to get her back, as was seen on her penultimate hurdle start. The 6-year-old mare is a course and distance winner at Musselburgh, and if the predicted rain comes it will be a benefit.

Next Best: 15:20 Ascot - Glen Forsa - 1.5pt E/W 20/1

One time 2nd favourite for the Arkle, Glen Forsa, lines up in the Grade 3 Bateaux London Gold Cup to test himself over the 3 miles. He has been unlucky with injury in the past, and if rediscovering his old form and taking to the step-up in trip, he'll be an exciting horse for the season. The move to Charlie Longsdon, who does well with older horses, is a plus. He's got a tongue tie on for the first time, and this will be his third run after wind surgery earlier in the year. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him in the mix!

NAP - 15:20 Ascot - Real Steel 3pt Win 12/1

My NAP this week comes in the form of the regressive Real Steel. Best known for his effort in the 2020 Cheltenham Gold Cup when running a huge race to only be beaten 7L.

Since joining Nicholls he's struggled to complete a race but this has seen his mark drop to 150 (16lbs lower than his first start for the yard). A grade 2 winner in his peak, if able to recapture any of his old form he could be very well-handicapped here.

Next Best - 16:15 Wetherby - Kalmoor 2pt Win 3/1

My HTF for the jumps season runs this weekend and I'm hoping he can give me the change in fortune I so desperately need.

A real eye-catcher on debut when plugging on behind the potentially useful dodiethegreat. Kalmoor is closely related to Amy Murphy's stable star Kalaknikov and it always seemed like we would see the best of him when tackling an obstacle. He's an exciting one for the future but hopefully he can start his career off on the right foot.

NAP: 15:20 Ascot - Johnbb 1.5pts E/W 6/1

With Vinndication taking up such a large chunk of the market, Johnbb makes plenty of appeal at an each-way price.

Lightly raced compared to the majority of his rivals, he won first time out last season while he ended his campaign with a very creditable second to Happygolucky at Aintree on his first try over three miles; that run also came following a fairly lengthy absence so this being his first run of the season is a positive. There's still plenty of upside to him over staying trips from a mark of 140 while Tom Lacey has already enjoyed plenty of Saturday success this season thanks to Glory and Honour & Tea Clipper.

Next Best:13:20 Wetherby - Road Warrior 1pt E/W 14/1

Rapidly progressive towards the end of last season, Road Warrior made a very pleasing reappearance in the Bobby Renton, with Rebecca Menzies stating that he would need the run.

While that was only a small field affair, he was against a higher calibre of opposition than he faces today with many in this race being exposed or out of form while the top two in the market have no chase experience. Road Warrior, on the other hand, will be sharper for his previous start and as the only out-and-out front-runner, this bold jumping grey might just be able to dictate this and find his rivals out.

Ground versatile, the cheekpieces go back on and his price looks too big given his progressive profile.

