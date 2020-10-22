Horse Racing Tips: Expect more to come from Alan King's lightly-raced mare

Outonpatrol can make it back-to-back wins

Back Outonpatrol @ 10/3 in the 16:45 Lingfield

There should be plenty more to come from Outonpatrol, who made a winning handicap debut at Warwick last month. That run came on the back of a 291 day absence, but she looks to have benefited from a wind operation through the summer. She gets a 5lb rise for that victory but that seems about fair and Alan King's lightly raced six-year-old mare should continue improving. The Warwick race was over further than this but dropping back in trip shouldn't disadvantage her with Adrian Heskin doing the steering, I can see her making it back-to-back wins today.

No. 4 Outonpatrol (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 119

This is a competitive Mares handicap though and one that could fill a place at an each-way price is Methag for Alex Hales. The front running seven-year-old was only beaten a neck last time out at Hexham over two-and-a-half miles and I would expect to see her thereabouts again, despite a 3lb rise. Another to consider for a place is Shantung who is returning to the venue of his only victory to date.

Station Master has fallen to a winnable mark

Back Station Master @ 2/1 in the 15:25 Carlilse/a>

Kim Bailey only has the one runner at Carlisle today and that is Station Master, its not often the Cheltenham-based trainer sends runners to the course but the last two he has sent have both won and the yard is 5/13 with chasers at the track in his career, and five of the losers were placed. Station Master clearly isn't the horse he was a few years ago, when he was winning Class 2 events off 135 but it was a step back in the right direction from him at Uttoxeter last time out. He is very well treated of the handicapper these days and he will be winning again soon off these numbers. Things look to have fallen right for him today.



No. 3 Station Master (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: Ciaran Gethings

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 120

Station Master likes to be out in front but I expect he will just sit behind Damiens Dilemma who is a confirmed front runner Stuart Coltherd's game 12-year-old has won twice in recent weeks but could now be firmly in the handicappers' grip. Another 4lbs for his latest win at Kelso puts him on a career high mark of 108 and that might just be enough to stop him making it a hat-trick.