Horse Racing Tips: Doitforthevillage has dropped a long way down the handicap

Doitforthevillage can roll back the clock at Newbury

Back Doitforthevillage @ 6/1 in the 14:55 Newbury

Doitforthevillage was once a very smart handicapper and was even placed in a Topham Handicap Chase at Aintree off 140 in 2019. He has obviously declined since then and he did fail to fire last term. Age is possibly catching up with Paul Henderson's 11-year-old but he drops back in class here and looks to be off a very handy mark. He is now down to a mark of 124, he has been given a huge helping hand by the handicapper and if he is anywhere near his best he would win this comfortably. The seven-time chase winner at 6/1 is worth taking a chance with.

No. 2 Doitforthevillage (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Paul Henderson

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 124

Rebecca Menzies saddles the favourite in the shape of Sao, who got his first win over fences last time out at Hexham on his sixth attempt. He could build on that performance but he got the run of the race at Hexham that day, this could be tougher and he has a 5lb rise to contend with. I actually think that Rob Summers' charge could be a bigger threat to the selection, Atlantic Storm is an ultra consistent type, only been outside the first two places on one of his last six races. But he generally finds one to good and today that could be Doitforthevillage.

Caid du Lin is back to defend his crown at Ludlow

Back Caid du Lin @ 4/1 in the 13:55 Ludlow

Dr Richard Newland is sending his eight-year-old grey Caid du Lin to Ludlow for an early Christmas present again this year. He won this race last year from a 2lb higher mark and is sure to be ready for it again this time around. He was given a nice seasonal opener at Ascot when he finished an eye catching fourth. Although he ran a poor race at Aintree latest, I am guessing this race was probably always the plan.

No. 1 Caid Du Lin (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Dr Richard Newland

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 142

Paul Nicholls looks like being the man we will have to beat with Eritage. He may have been a somewhat fortunate winner on his chasing debut/return over this course and distance in October but he did back that win up with a solid second at Newbury 19 days ago.