Horse Racing Tips: Connections escape a penalty with Innisfree Lad

Innisfree Lad is looking for his fifth win this season

Back Innisfree Lad @ 5/2 in the 14:40 Exeter

The hugely progressive Innisfree Lad is now four wins from five starts this season and absolutely hacked up at Hereford on Saturday off a mark of 110. Since moving from David Dennis to Tom Symonds a few months ago the eight-year-old has been rejuvenated. Connections have turned him out quickly so he escapes a penalty today, he is due to go up to 115 so he has an obvious chance to make it five wins from six. The well weighted gelding is obviously in good order for the Symonds team and I expect he may well be paying another visit to the winners enclosure after this.

No. 13 Innisfree Lad (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Tom Symonds

Jockey: Rex Dingle

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 110

This Class 3 handicap has drawn a competitive field, with 14 runners currently going to post. Go Whatever was progressive over hurdles last season and he finished fourth on his chase debut at Ascot off 125. He runs off a 1lb lower today and has the benefit of that run, prior to that he had been off the track for 294 days. He did fade in the latter stages of that race over this trip on ground described as soft. He has won over a furlong less than this at Sandown last year but he was all out to hang onto that victory, and I am not sure he would have won had his nearest challenger not fell at the last. He is going three miles again today on heavy so it will be interesting to see if he gets home.

Hooligan will fight to maintain his unblemished hurdling record

Back Hooligan @ 9/2 in the 14:05 Exeter

Hooligan looks a very exciting prospect for Tom George. He left an average bumper effort well behind when springing a bit of a shock in 13-runner novice hurdle at Warwick in March, when he went in at a big price. He has though kept on progressing and followed that up eight months later at Wetherby and will go on improving now upped in distance. Despite the handicapper not letting him off lightly, giving him an opening mark of 134, I can see the unexposed five-year-old maintaining his 100% record over hurdles.



No. 2 Hooligan (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Tom George

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 134

The one to beat is Brinkley, David Pipe's charge, he won a decent looking Newbury novice on first start for the yard in February, which makes an opening mark of 130 look very appealing. Another who is lightly raced, he has been off the course 293 days and had wind surgery during that time. He returned once before off a lengthy lay off (200 days), finishing third in a maiden, the horse that was second that day has subsequently come out and won off a mark of 137. At the prices though I would rather be on Hooligan today.

