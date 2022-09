With a cracking card over at Perth, Betfair punters have been supporting Gordon Elliott's Quantum Realm, which has been backed in from 3/1 into 9/4.

Things appear to have clicked for Quantum Realm after a win over fences at Downpatrick back in June over 2m7f, coming over to Perth win over shorter distance at 2m4f the following month.

No. 6 Quantum Realm (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 130

The six-year-old returned to the course and and ran over the shorter distance once again in August, only to be denied by a neck when finishing second of five.

However, Betfair punters are keen to back Gordon Elliott's horse again with the return to the longer trip. His neck second defeat indicated that the longer trip may spark another victory, having finished very strong last time out.

Dianne Sayer's Charlie Uberalles has been well supported, too, and is Quantum Realm's main market rival. The six-year-old won at Perth over 3m back in June, but has since finished out of the places at Cartmel and Bangor, and was a beaten favourite last time out by over ten lengths.

Gordon Elliott as another runner in this race, Gevrey, but the six-year-old has drifted to 21.020/1 after pulling up at Punchestown before finishing seventh at Killarney last time out.

You can back Quantum Realm to win the 14:25 Perth at 9/4 right here.