To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Horse Racing Tips: Catch your Breath at Kempton

Kempton finish
Timeform's Adam Houghton picks out three to follow at Kempton on Tuesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Kempton on Tuesday.

"...double-figure prices probably insult her chances here..."

Andrew Asquith on Whispering Winds

NAP: Catch My Breath still well handicapped

Catch My Breath - 18:30 Kempton

Catch My Breath landed some nice bets when resuming winning ways at Lingfield last month and he looked well ahead of his mark in the process. It was therefore no surprise he was well fancied turned out under a penalty at Chelmsford seven days later, but that race didn't go to plan.

He dwelt leaving the stalls and was in the rear from the outset, not where you want to be at Chelmsford, and he was forced wide as a result also. The late gains he made once switched out of the kickback in the straight suggested he was still in top form and he remains well treated now just 6 lb higher than for his Lingfield success. Catch My Breath has a wide draw to overcome, but Luke Morris takes over in the saddle now, and a big run is expected.

NEXT BEST: Love is in the air

Loving Dash - 20:00 Kempton

Loving Dash's best two efforts to date have come on an artificial surface and she showed much-improved form to open her account over course and distance last month.

She represents a yard that have a good record at this track and she left her disappointing handicap debut at Nottingham well behind, attracting support on her first try at a mile and a half and never really giving her backers anything to worry about. Loving Dash seemed to respond well to a more patient ride, too, making smooth headway on the bridle in the straight and winning like a horse well ahead of her mark. That form is working out well and she is expected to defy a 9 lb rise in the weights despite this being a stronger race.

EACH WAY: Whispering Winds overpriced

Whispering Winds - 17:30 Kempton

Hurry Up Hedley will no doubt prove very popular under a 6 lb penalty following his demolition job at Leicester last week, but that was a very weak race and he seemed liberated by the switch back to turf.

Therefore, he is worth taking on, and class dropper Whispering Winds looks just the type to run well under champion jockey Oisin Murphy. Admittedly, she has had plenty of chances to open her account, and doesn't look obviously well treated, but she ran creditably in a much stronger nursery than this over seven furlongs here earlier this month. Whispering Winds left the impression she would relish the step up to a mile on that occasion and double-figure prices probably insult her chances here.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Catch My Breath @ 4.57/2 in the 18:30 Kempton
Next Best - Back Loving Dash @ 5.04/1 in the 20:00 Kempton
Each Way - Back Whispering Winds @ 12.011/1 in the 17:30 Kempton

Kempton 19th Oct (1m Nursery)

Show Hide

Tuesday 19 October, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Hurry Up Hedley
Petal Power
Midgetonamission
Capla Fever
Hen Harrier
Aurelia Gold
Ferro Dorr
Divining
Stargazer Lily
Argirl
Whispering Winds
Whos Ur Dandy
Patient Man
Birkie Girl
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kempton 19th Oct (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 19 October, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Catch My Breath
Busby
Silk Tie
Hellavapace
Aletoile
Headley George
Treble Clef
Mr Fustic
Anniemation
Chifa
Swiss Rowe
Tighten Up
Sam Bellamy
Capricious
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kempton 19th Oct (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 19 October, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Diamond Bay
Bascule
Loving Dash
Sky Power
Wallem
Mutarabby
Saratoga Gold
Croeso Cymraeg
Night Hunter
Genesius
Sovereign Duke
Andaleep
Shatha
Precision Storm
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips