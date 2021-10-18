Horse Racing Tips: Catch your Breath at Kempton

NAP: Catch My Breath still well handicapped

Catch My Breath - 18:30 Kempton

Catch My Breath landed some nice bets when resuming winning ways at Lingfield last month and he looked well ahead of his mark in the process. It was therefore no surprise he was well fancied turned out under a penalty at Chelmsford seven days later, but that race didn't go to plan.

He dwelt leaving the stalls and was in the rear from the outset, not where you want to be at Chelmsford, and he was forced wide as a result also. The late gains he made once switched out of the kickback in the straight suggested he was still in top form and he remains well treated now just 6 lb higher than for his Lingfield success. Catch My Breath has a wide draw to overcome, but Luke Morris takes over in the saddle now, and a big run is expected.

No. 1 (12) Catch My Breath SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: John Ryan

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 62

NEXT BEST: Love is in the air

Loving Dash - 20:00 Kempton

Loving Dash's best two efforts to date have come on an artificial surface and she showed much-improved form to open her account over course and distance last month.

She represents a yard that have a good record at this track and she left her disappointing handicap debut at Nottingham well behind, attracting support on her first try at a mile and a half and never really giving her backers anything to worry about. Loving Dash seemed to respond well to a more patient ride, too, making smooth headway on the bridle in the straight and winning like a horse well ahead of her mark. That form is working out well and she is expected to defy a 9 lb rise in the weights despite this being a stronger race.

No. 9 (7) Loving Dash SBK 11/4 EXC 5 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 82

EACH WAY: Whispering Winds overpriced

Whispering Winds - 17:30 Kempton

Hurry Up Hedley will no doubt prove very popular under a 6 lb penalty following his demolition job at Leicester last week, but that was a very weak race and he seemed liberated by the switch back to turf.

Therefore, he is worth taking on, and class dropper Whispering Winds looks just the type to run well under champion jockey Oisin Murphy. Admittedly, she has had plenty of chances to open her account, and doesn't look obviously well treated, but she ran creditably in a much stronger nursery than this over seven furlongs here earlier this month. Whispering Winds left the impression she would relish the step up to a mile on that occasion and double-figure prices probably insult her chances here.