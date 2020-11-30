Horse Racing Tips: Bryden Boy worth a bet with conditions to suit at Ayr

Bryden Boy will doing his best work late in this

Back Bryden Boy @ 4/1 in the 13:35 Ayr

Bryden Boy will have needed the run when he finished down the field at Aintree last month. The 10-year-old loves this softer ground and has won over course and distance here in the past. He's not off a bad mark, was placed off 1lb lower at Newcastle last season and won second time out last season. I can see him just sitting off the pace allowing Skipthescales to take them along but his stamina will see him picking these off in the later stages.

Jennie Candlish's string couldn't be in better form and I think Bryden Boy has an excellent chance in this contest.

No. 3 Bryden Boy (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Jennie Candlish

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 119

Six runners go to post and the favourite is O'Hanrahan Bridge who certainly wasn't winning out of turn over a similar trip at Carlisle three weeks ago but he has more to do here with an additional 5lb to carry and at 13/8 I would rather look elsewhere. As mentioned, I expect Skipthescales to set the pace and he can be difficult to pass at times, he is dropping in class today and gets in here off the same mark as when third here last time. I suspect he could be the one to fill the place position again.

Telson Barley is unexposed over fences

Back Telson Barley @ 9/2 in the 14:20 Fakenham

Graeme McPherson is a trainer in form, with four winners from his last 16 runners, while its still early days for Telson Barley over fences, I think he will add to that tally today. The seven-year-old is starting just his fifth race over fences but stepped forward from his seasonal return when second at Exeter earlier this month, three lengths behind todays market favourite and dual course winner Striclyadancer.

However, he gets a 4lb pull with that rival and should relish this step up in distance, with further improvement expected for this marathon trip, he can reverse the placings.

No. 4 Telson Barley (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Graeme McPherson

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 105

If all eight make it to the post one I think could run a big race at an each way price is Achill Road Boy, Stuart Coltherd's veteran very rarely puts in a bad shift, the 11-year-old was a close second over hurdles earlier this month and he was unlucky not to win 2019 Norfolk National over this course and distance so he goes well here.