Horse Racing Tips: British Champions Day bets from the Racing...Only Bettor team

It's all about Champions Day at Ascot with a top-class six race coming up on Saturday. Magical, Palace Pier, Stradivarius & Dream Of Dreams are just a handful of brilliant horses running at the weekend and the team on the Racing Only..Bettor Podcast are here to mark your card.

Below is a summary of their bets but listen to the show to find out more...

Ascot, Saturday - British Champions Day

13:20 Long Distance Cup

Barry: This looks a really hot betting race. I think this race is coming up a bit quick for Stradivarius after his run in the Arc and this could be a race where a big-priced horse could get seriously involved.

Kevin: Stradivarius is the likeliest winner, but his price reflects this. Search For A Song impressed me last time out in the Irish St Leger but I would be concerned how she is going to settle over this distance. The one I went for is Trueshan. He's improving with every start and the form of his last race is working out well and it looks like the step up to 2m will suit him.

13:55 Champions Sprint Stakes

Barry: I really like the shape to this race. Dream of Dreams was very impressive in The Betfair Sprint Cup on his last start. Like the Long Distance Cup I will be taking on the favourite and hoping to get him beat.

Kevin: If you fancy Dream of Dreams I wouldn't put anyone off backing him. The one I like against him is Happy Power. I like the fact connections are trying him at 6f and he is on a bit of a roll at the moment.

Hugh: At a big price, I like the Joseph O'Brien trained Speak In Colours.

14:30 Champions Fillies' and Mares Stakes

Barry: I think with a bit of dig in the ground Thundering Nights can go very close and I think at 12/1 it could be a knockout each-way price

Kevin: I'd be inclined to agree with Barry. I would be forgiving of Thundering Nights last run at The Curragh and one thing we know about her is that she loves testing ground. I'm hoping and expecting a career best from her on Saturday.

15:05 The Queen Elizabeth II Stakes

Barry: I think The Revenant could be a bit of value against Palace Pier.

Kevin: Of all the favourites we have talked about, Palace Pier is going to take a huge amount of beating. He has had a sparing enough campaign thus far and I think he is the best 3yo miler that we have seen this season.

Hugh: I will be backing Circus Maximus in the w/o Palace Pier market.

15:40 Champion Stakes

Barry: For me, Mishriff has been the horse of the season and he has been well supported for this contest all week. At a big price Skalleti does interest me and I'll be having a few quid each-way on him.

Kevin: If people are looking to keep the faith in Japan, I'm surprised that he is as big a price as he is and the same would apply Serpentine. I would be looking to take on Magical. She had a very tough race in the Irish Champion Stakes last time out but she has a phenomenal constitution. I would have Mishriff as favourite over Magical

16:15 The Balmoral Handicap

Barry: This is a fiercely competitive handicap and we are paying 5 places on the Betfair Sportsbook. Alternative Fact is one that caught me eye at 20/1.

Kevin: I like Alternative Fact. The quicker that this field will go the better it will suit this horse and he would be the most interesting one to me.