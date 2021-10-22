Horse Racing Tips: The Betfair Tipstars head to Cheltenham, Doncaster and Newbury

Here's how the leaderboard looks after round 2:

NAP: 15:15 Doncaster - 1.5pt each-way Bayside Boy @ 4/1

Bayside Boy just keeps improving and he was last seen staying on strongly in the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket behind Native Trail. The son of New Bay should be suited by the step up in trip and he will be favoured returning to this course where he won Group 2 Champagne Stakes in September. Furthermore Roger Varian's colt should have a pacemaker to aim at in the form of Royal Patronage and the current favourite Luxembourg looks too short in the betting for a yard struggling for winners. Therefore he looks the most appealing candidate in this field and he gets the vote to continue his progression.

Next Best: 14:20 Cheltenham - 1pt each-way The Hollow Ginge @ 12/1

The Hollow Ginge has more letters than numbers next to his name, however the time could be to catch him fresh. The eight-year-old has a good record on his seasonal returns winning at Worcester in 2019 and posting a fourth-placed effort in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury on his first completion last year. Furthermore he is reunited with cheekpieces which he last wore when winning at Leicester off a 3lb higher mark. With plenty of things in his favour and the yard amongst the winners he appears to hold strong claims.

NAP: 14:55 Cheltenham - 3pts I Like To Move It @ 9/2



In a field that has somewhat cut up I'm drawn to I Like To Move It for the in form Twiston-Davies team. Nigel is quoted as saying that he is 'exceptional' and that his bumper performance is reminiscent of The New One. Knowing how much the team think of The New One that comment wouldn't have been made lightly. The New One had a real turn of foot and I Like To Move It could use that same speed that made him an easy winner last time out. He is getting a bit of weight he might just have what it takes to get the odds on Tritonic beat.

Next Best: 14:20 Cheltenham - 1pt E/W Jersey Bean @ 13/2

A winner at Cheltenham in April and goes well fresh. He keeps the blinkers on which should help with jumping and conditions seem right.

NAP: 14:35 Newbury - Max Vega 3pt win @ 4/1

Max Vega was held in high regard early in his career, running in the Derby and competitive group races. He is lightly raced this season with three runs, including a respectable 5th in the Ebor, when not getting a clear path. Last time out showed again that he doesn't stay the 2miles; I'll put a line through that. He is dropping back to 1m 4f and will handle the ground. Siskany is the only three-year old in the race and the main danger, although it's his first time against older horses, and will find it more demanding.

Next Best: 16:50 Newbury - Sweet Reward 2pt win @ 7/1

Taking the step into Class 2 company is the likeable Sweet Reward. The gelding has had three wins so far this season and has a great attitude, which was shown at Goodwood last time out, where he rallied and finished strongly over a trip a furlong shorter than this. He is a course and distance winner on soft ground. Although now on a career-high mark, conditions look set to suit, and he can continue his winning ways.

NAP: 16:20 Doncaster - Dakota Gold 1.5pt E/W (Betfair 4 places) @ 13/2

It looks time for Dakota Gold to strike now off his lowest mark since 2019. He drops into handicap company after plenty of good efforts when racing exclusively in listed and group company on ground which for the most part was quicker than ideal. His most recent effort saw him only a couple lengths behind Minzaal who franked the form at Ascot in the Champions Sprint.

Dakota Gold really comes alive this time of year, his from in September-November since 2019 reads 121231113 with all those efforts coming at a higher level.

Next Best: 15:15 Doncaster - Imperial Fighter 1pt E/W (3 Places) @ 7/1

The final group race of the flat season and Luxembourg is a red hot favourite. I think it's worth taking this favourite on given the yard's dreadful form. I've landed on Imperial Fighter who I think is grossly overpriced for this race.

Despite finishing behind Royal Patronage earlier this season, Imperial Fighter looked a touch outpaced before staying on well. He was also only having his second run in comparison to Royal Patronage having his 4th. The step up to a mile really suited last time out and I think this return to a softer surface should really help him.

NAP: 16:05 Cheltenham - Born Patriot 1.5pt E/W @ 11/2

A modest looking qualifier, the Irish raider Born Patriot rates as one of the more intriguing runners for Peter Fahey who knows what it takes to win a Cheltenham handicap (ie: Belfast Banter in the County).

Still very unexposed, he finished nine lengths behind Tullybeg last time out but was the shorter price of the duo and that was his first run for over fourth months so he is expected to improve from it. This will only be his second run in a handicap, with his first being highly encouraging while the three-mile trip on good ground promises to suit this strong galloper.

Next Best: 15:30 Cheltenham - Belargus 1pt E/W @ 5/1

Really came into his own last season once his jumping improved, beating a next time out winner in February before coasting clear in an emotional victory for his trainer last time out. His most recent victory came over two-and-a-half miles but he certainly has a turn of foot and I don't think the step back in trip will be an issue.

Raised 8lb, I don't think he has reached his ceiling just yet while Nick Gifford has recorded two wins and two places from just seven runners at this meeting in recent years. He has a great relationship with jockey Niall Houlihan who, like Belargus, is really starting to develop having ridden a treble at Plumpton a few days ago.

