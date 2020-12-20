Horse Racing Tips: Pauling's charge can make his handicap debut a winning one

Chess Player will get the right strategy today

Back Chess Player @ 5/1 in the 14:20 Fakenham

It's only his fifth career start but a longer trip is going to suit Chess Player sooner rather than later, Ben Pauling's five-year-old showed up well at Ludlow last time out. Ground that isn't bottomless is hard to find at this time of year but Fakenham looks like coming up with enough good in it to see him to best effect on his handicap debut. His opening mark of 107 seems fair enough, especially if as expected Gabrielle Du Seuil takes them along at a decent pace making this more of a test of his stamina.

No. 5 Chess Player (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 107

The favourite is Pam Sly's Silkstone, he has come down 10lb in his last three starts and although he is 0-8 over hurdles he ran well in defeat at Market Rasen earlier this month. Sliding down the weights he is going to hit the right mark very soon, the Sly stable are also in good form and he can could be the one to follow Chess Player home.

Salam Ya Faisal looks the tough to oppose at Southwell

Back Salam Ya Faisal @ 5/4 in the 16:45 Southwell

Mohamed Moubarak tried Salam Ya Faisal on fibresand for the first time and they seen the the three-year-old produce a significant career best effort. That was only the sixth start of his career so there should be more to come from him if connections have now found the key to him. He's only up 5lbs for this assignment and looks well capable of going in against a few rivals with something to prove.

No. 2 (10) Salam Ya Faisal (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Mohamed Moubarak

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 67

Another course winner Phantasmal is possibly the biggest danger. He could easily bounce back now after a break, but the yard aren't firing at present, Ian Jardine hasn't sent a winner out in the last 14 days from 10 runners. Red Bravo is another threat, he has two sound efforts here, both over six furlongs last month, he will need to improve today though returning to seven.

