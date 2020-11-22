Horse Racing Tips: Ben Case's unexposed mare should prove hard to beat at Uttoxeter

Princess Roxy can put all her troubles behind her

Ben Case's seven-year-old Princess Roxymade a very promising return to action after a 707 day absence, finishing third of 10 at Bangor last month. She has been dropped a couple of pounds since but the first two in that race have both franked the form since, the winner skating up again at Chepstow on Friday and the second stepping up in class to finish a decent third at Hereford.

The lightly raced mare has obviously had some problems in the past, but she has won between the flags and also won a bumper at Doncaster on her racecourse debut back in 2017. She is completely unexposed over fences and that was a promising start over the bigger obstacles for her at Bangor, I think she will improve for that run.

No. 6 Princess Roxy SBK 7/2 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Ben Case

Jockey: Harry Bannister

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 96

City Never Sleeps for Martin Keighley is looking to make it back-to-back wins after finally getting off the mark on her 14th attempt over todays course and distance. He gets a 6lb hike in the weights for his troubles which will make life more difficult but he looks like being the main challenger.

Present Value can deliver today at a nice price

I want to give Present Value another chance to show his full potential. Evan Williams six-year-old had three runs over hurdles (winning once and placed in the other two), he was then sent over fences where he more than held his own in decent company but then had a lengthy time on the sidelines after falling at Newbury. He then returned and had a confidence boosting trip over course and distance to kick off his season, where he was allowed to finish in his own time.

No. 4 Present Value (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 125

He will appreciate the return today to a softer surface and previously his form here behind Earlofthecotswolds last December is as good as anything in this field. He has been dropped 3lbs to 125 and that makes him very interesting and at around 9/2 I think he is worth following.