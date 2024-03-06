Horse Racing Tips Back Zafeen to be all-weather Queen at 6/4

Mark Milligan sits in for Daryl Carter again

He's targeting a good-quality contest at Lingfield

Fancies a 1000 Guineas entry to make a big splash

No. 9 (6) Queen Of Zafeen (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

On what's a tricky day for punting purposes, there's only one horse who stands out to me, but she could well be a good one and makes plenty of appeal.

Champion jockey William Buick makes a flying visit to Lingfield for this one ride on Thursday and the hint should be take as he teams up with Richard Hughes' highly promising filly Queen Of Zafeen in the 7f listed race at 15:20.

This daughter of Ten Sovereigns made heavy weather of breaking her maiden on debut at Southwell in January, scraping home by a short-head from Solomon, but that form was franked next time as that one came out and won subsequently.

Further back, Amiwithani has also won a couple of times since, giving the form a really solid look to it, while Queen Of Zafeen herself stepped up considerably on that debut effort on her next start.

Tracking the pace over today's C&D, she fairly bounded away when given the office, trouncing a well-fancied Roger Varian runner in the process.

Sectionals from that contest point to Queen Of Zafeen being a potentially smart filly in the making, scorching home in sub-21 seconds for the final two furlongs, and an entry in the 1000 Guineas suggest she's held in some regard at home.

It's also a big hint as to her potential that Buick has been tempted over to take the ride, particularly as he's back in action over in Bahrain on Friday. It seems unlikely he'd be willing to make this trip without good reason.

This is clearly a step up, but if Queen Of Zafeen is every bit as good as the sectionals and visuals suggest, she'll take plenty of stopping.

