Horse Racing Tips: Back the Smooth Operator at Wolves

NAP: Onesmoothoperator handicapped to strike

Onesmoothoperator - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Onesmoothoperator shaped incredibly well when runner-up over course and distance last time, given too much to do and unable to peg back the well-ridden winner in the straight.

He was held up last of all in a modestly-run race where the winner set his own fractions, but Onesmoothoperator left the impression he is a well-handicapped horse, arguably unlucky not to win given the ground he made up. Provided he gets the breaks he is well up to winning a race of this nature from a workable mark.

NEXT BEST: Thriving Aramis Grey can win again

Aramis Grey - 18:30 Wolverhampton

Aramis Grey is clearly in the form of her life at present, recording her fourth win of the year in a course and distance handicap 18 days ago, and the way in which she stormed clear in the closing stages suggest she can win again.

She was held up in a soundly-run race and still had a fair bit to do entering the straight, but made rapid headway approaching the final furlong and won going away. A further 5 lb rise in the weights makes life harder but she is hard to oppose in her current mood.

EACH WAY: Nacho can send punters home happy

Nacho - 20:30 Wolverhampton

Both of Nacho's career wins have come over this course and distance and he proved better than ever to record his latest 12 days ago.

Admittedly, he had the race run to suit, travelling well in rear before making good headway two furlongs from home and staying on strongly to lead in the dying strides. He ought to get a good pace to aim at once more and has a good draw in stall 3, so he's entitled to go close again.



