Horse Racing Tips: Back Shenu to shine at Wolverhampton

NAP: Shenu can confirm previous promise

Shenu - 20:00 Wolverhampton

Shenu shaped well in two starts earlier this year, finishing third at Newcastle in January before filling the same position at this course the following month. He arguably wasn't seen to best effect when running over a mile and a half on the last occasion, leaving the impression the trip stretched his stamina as he weakened in the final furlong.

That was still a fair performance and Shenu has the best form in this novice event, with further improvement also likely now back down to a mile. Sporting a first-time hood for his first start in eight months, he looks to hold obvious claims for David Simcock, who has his string in top form at present with five winners from his last 15 runners.

No. 3 (5) Shenu (Usa) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.68 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Stevie Donohoe

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Holy Bee has a big shout

Holy Bee - 17:00 Wolverhampton

Holy Bee is still a maiden after five starts, but it's surely only a matter of time before she puts that right after showing improved form to finish second in a big-field handicap at Yarmouth last week.

Beaten just a length by another improver, Holy Bee did well to finish as close as she did after running green entering the final three furlongs. She is likely to progress further as she gains in experience and the step up to a mile and a half also seems sure to play more to her strengths. Crucially, she can race from the same mark as she did at Yarmouth and another bold bid is expected.

No. 5 (5) Holy Bee (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Joe Bradnam

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 57

EACH-WAY: Ivynator has interesting claims

Ivynator - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Ivynator has produced his best efforts on the all-weather and he returned to form after 11 weeks off when third at Kempton last time. Settled in the mid-division in the early stages, he made good headway in the straight and ultimately passed the post just half a length behind the winner.

The handicapper has left Ivynator's mark unchanged on the back of that effort and and the step up to a mile and a half looks a good move. In a wide-open contest, he could be worth siding with at an attractive price to double his career tally.