To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Horse Racing Tips: Back Shenu to shine at Wolverhampton

Racing at Wolverhampton
Timeform's Adam Houghton picks out three to follow at Wolverhampton on Monday

Timeform's Adam Houghton recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Monday.

"Shenu has the best form in this novice event, with further improvement also likely now back down to a mile."

NAP: Shenu can confirm previous promise

Shenu - 20:00 Wolverhampton

Shenu shaped well in two starts earlier this year, finishing third at Newcastle in January before filling the same position at this course the following month. He arguably wasn't seen to best effect when running over a mile and a half on the last occasion, leaving the impression the trip stretched his stamina as he weakened in the final furlong.

That was still a fair performance and Shenu has the best form in this novice event, with further improvement also likely now back down to a mile. Sporting a first-time hood for his first start in eight months, he looks to hold obvious claims for David Simcock, who has his string in top form at present with five winners from his last 15 runners.

NEXT BEST: Holy Bee has a big shout

Holy Bee - 17:00 Wolverhampton

Holy Bee is still a maiden after five starts, but it's surely only a matter of time before she puts that right after showing improved form to finish second in a big-field handicap at Yarmouth last week.

Beaten just a length by another improver, Holy Bee did well to finish as close as she did after running green entering the final three furlongs. She is likely to progress further as she gains in experience and the step up to a mile and a half also seems sure to play more to her strengths. Crucially, she can race from the same mark as she did at Yarmouth and another bold bid is expected.

EACH-WAY: Ivynator has interesting claims

Ivynator - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Ivynator has produced his best efforts on the all-weather and he returned to form after 11 weeks off when third at Kempton last time. Settled in the mid-division in the early stages, he made good headway in the straight and ultimately passed the post just half a length behind the winner.

The handicapper has left Ivynator's mark unchanged on the back of that effort and and the step up to a mile and a half looks a good move. In a wide-open contest, he could be worth siding with at an attractive price to double his career tally.


Recommended bets

Nap - Back Shenu @ 2.255/4 in the 20:00 at Wolverhampton
Next Best - Back Holy Bee @ 3.02/1 in the 17:00 at Wolverhampton
Each-Way - Back Ivynator @ 9.08/1 in the 19:00 at Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton 18th Oct (1m4f App Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 18 October, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Holy Bee
Sands Fury
Mustang Kodi
Artisan Bleu
Stay Home
Baileys Warrior
Graces Quest
Reset Button
Falmouth Queen
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 18th Oct (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 18 October, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
On The Right Track
Red Flyer
Nicks Not Wonder
Ivynator
Blue Medici
Hooflepuff
Galah
Theyazin
The Thunderer
Duke Of Verona
Mukha Magic
Harmonious
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 18th Oct (1m Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Monday 18 October, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Shenu
Zoom Tiger
Ciotog
Resumption
You Missed Her
Whytehall Rose
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips