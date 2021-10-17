- Trainer: David Simcock
- Jockey: Stevie Donohoe
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Back Shenu to shine at Wolverhampton
Timeform's Adam Houghton recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Monday.
"Shenu has the best form in this novice event, with further improvement also likely now back down to a mile."
NAP: Shenu can confirm previous promise
Shenu shaped well in two starts earlier this year, finishing third at Newcastle in January before filling the same position at this course the following month. He arguably wasn't seen to best effect when running over a mile and a half on the last occasion, leaving the impression the trip stretched his stamina as he weakened in the final furlong.
That was still a fair performance and Shenu has the best form in this novice event, with further improvement also likely now back down to a mile. Sporting a first-time hood for his first start in eight months, he looks to hold obvious claims for David Simcock, who has his string in top form at present with five winners from his last 15 runners.
NEXT BEST: Holy Bee has a big shout
Holy Bee - 17:00 Wolverhampton
Holy Bee is still a maiden after five starts, but it's surely only a matter of time before she puts that right after showing improved form to finish second in a big-field handicap at Yarmouth last week.
Beaten just a length by another improver, Holy Bee did well to finish as close as she did after running green entering the final three furlongs. She is likely to progress further as she gains in experience and the step up to a mile and a half also seems sure to play more to her strengths. Crucially, she can race from the same mark as she did at Yarmouth and another bold bid is expected.
EACH-WAY: Ivynator has interesting claims
Ivynator - 19:00 Wolverhampton
Ivynator has produced his best efforts on the all-weather and he returned to form after 11 weeks off when third at Kempton last time. Settled in the mid-division in the early stages, he made good headway in the straight and ultimately passed the post just half a length behind the winner.
The handicapper has left Ivynator's mark unchanged on the back of that effort and and the step up to a mile and a half looks a good move. In a wide-open contest, he could be worth siding with at an attractive price to double his career tally.
Recommended bets
Wolverhampton 18th Oct (1m4f App Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 18 October, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Holy Bee
|Sands Fury
|Mustang Kodi
|Artisan Bleu
|Stay Home
|Baileys Warrior
|Graces Quest
|Reset Button
|Falmouth Queen
Wolverhampton 18th Oct (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 18 October, 7.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|On The Right Track
|Red Flyer
|Nicks Not Wonder
|Ivynator
|Blue Medici
|Hooflepuff
|Galah
|Theyazin
|The Thunderer
|Duke Of Verona
|Mukha Magic
|Harmonious
Wolverhampton 18th Oct (1m Nov Stks)Show Hide
Monday 18 October, 8.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Shenu
|Zoom Tiger
|Ciotog
|Resumption
|You Missed Her
|Whytehall Rose