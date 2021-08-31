Hexham Racing Tips: Take on the short priced market leaders

Kensington Art can't be trusted

Hexham 16:45: Kensington Art 2pt Win Lay 6/5

Kensington Art has looked like a tricky ride in the past and could be vulnerable in the final stages at a course like Hexham.

It's a weak-looking maiden hurdle in the opener at Hexham this evening. Donald McCain Jnr's Kensington Art is likely to be a warm order favourite. However, I want to oppose him for win purposes.

Kensington Art has traded shorter in-running than the BSP on all five of his previous runs. Kensington Art has looked like a tricky ride in the past and could be vulnerable in the final stages at a course like Hexham.

Mark Walford's Low Profile went into my notebook after an encouraging debut over hurdles at Market Rasen on the 1st of August. He was a modest performer on the flat but jumped well at Market Rasen, and there was money for Low Profile on debut. With further improvement expected, I believe he can be competitive against Kensington Art this evening at Hexham.

Of the others, Fergal O'Brien's Art Man has been nothing but consistent so far this season, and the stable is operating at a 26% strike rate.

Graystown to struggle off current handicap mark

Hexham 17:15: Graystown 2pt Win Lay 4/1

The Stuart Coltherd trained Graystown was an easy winner at Hexham last time out. That victory was over the extended trip of 2M4F and Graystown is stepping back in trip to 1M7F this evening. The handicapper has also had his say and raised Graystown 8lb for his 8 ½ length victory on the 5th June to a mark of 90.

Prior to this victory, Graystown finished a credible 2nd to Treshnish on this course on the 18th May. The third that day, Frist Revolution reopposes Graystown this evening 11lb better off at the weights.

Martin Todhunter's Frist Revolution is a consistent sort and can make his presence felt again this evening off a mark of 86. The likely favourite Captain Cobajay is looking for his third win on the bounce since arriving in the UK from Ireland.

Justin Landy's 8-year-old has much shown improved form since joining his stable and still look ahead of his handicap mark. The Justin Landy stable is currently operating at a 66% strike rate over the last 14 days.

Jumping is rather suspect

Hexham 19:15: Grumpy Mcgrumpface Place Lay 2pt 11/8

Rebeca Menzies Grumpy Mcgrumpface missed a guilt-edged opportunity to get his head in front for the first time at Cartmel on the 17th of July. He was raised 5lb for that second and could not back that effort up when well beaten at Perth next time out when going off the second favourite. He has since changed ownership and remains on a mark of 88. Grumpy Mcgrumpface tends to make mistakes at his fences, and Hexham is one of the less forgiving tracks for poor jumping.

The place lay selection is often behind in his races, and if there is a frantic gallop early, I can see him getting detached mid-race and at best running through beaten horses at the finish. I believe Grumpy Mcgrumpface is opposable for place purposes this evening.