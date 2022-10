NAP: Marble Sands has strong claims

Marble Sands - 12:55 Hereford

Marble Sands progressed again when making his handicap debut at Sandown in March, showing fairly useful form to fill the runner-up spot in the hugely competitive EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Handicap Hurdle Final.

He was ultimately no match for the winner, Complete Unknown, but there was plenty to like about the way he stuck to his task to emerge as the best of the rest.

That form sets a good standard now back in a maiden and Marble Sands rates a confident selection to gain a deserved victory if ready to go after eight months on the sidelines.

No. 7 Marble Sands (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.36 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Paddy Brennan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Midnight Jewel can make amends

Midnight Jewel - 14:35 Hereford

Midnight Jewel enjoyed a very productive summer with three wins and he probably would have notched yet another success if his normally secure jumping hadn't let him down at Stratford earlier this month.

He attempted to make all on that occasion and had just about been joined by the eventual winner when falling at the last, with the way he was responding to pressure suggesting he would have held on had he completed.

Very consistent of late and a credit to connections, Midnight Jewel is only 2 lb higher in the weights today and seems sure to go well again if that fall hasn't left a mark.

No. 4 Midnight Jewel SBK 13/8 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Charlie Longsdon

Jockey: Lilly Pinchin

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 112

EACH-WAY: Side with bumper winner Bertie B

Bertie B - 15:10 Hereford

Bertie B looked a good prospect when making a winning debut in a bumper at Bangor in April, hitting the front around two furlongs out and keeping going well from there to land the spoils by a neck.

The excellent attitude he showed there should continue to stand him in good stead and his pedigree (by Kayf Tara and out of a winning hurdler at up to three miles) suggests he is the type to take well to jumping.

In an open-looking novice hurdle, Bertie B certainly has plenty of potential and could be worth a chance to maintain his unbeaten record on his first start in this sphere.