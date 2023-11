A Hereford NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Hereford NAP - 15:10 - Back Hipop des Ongrais

No. 2 Hipop Des Ongrais (Fr) Trainer: Robert Walford

Jockey: Harry Kimber

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 110

Hipop des Ongrais was well on top at the finish when making a successful return to action at Fontwell in October, hitting the front before the last and always doing enough from there to win by two and three-quarter lengths.

That is proving strong form (runner-up has won both his subsequent starts) and he remains one to be interested in from a 7 lb higher mark.

Still only a six-year-old, Hipop des Ongrais seems to have strengthened up over the summer and could be the type to kick on again now that he's rediscovered the winning habit.

Back Hipop des Ongrais @ 4.03/1 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Hereford Next Best - 14:35 - Back Redwood Queen

No. 7 Redwood Queen (Ire) Trainer: Charles Byrnes, Ireland

Jockey: Finn Lambert

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 104

Redwood Queen has taken her form up a notch on her last two starts, first landing a gamble at Sligo in August and then running at least as well in defeat from a 7 lb higher mark when hitting the frame in a big-field handicap at Punchestown in October.

It's still early days with Charles Byrnes after just four starts and she probably hasn't reached her ceiling yet, so another bold bid seems assured for a yard which doesn't miss too often with its British runners.

Back Redwood Queen @ 2.757/4 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Hereford Each-Way - 13:25 - Back Cobbs Corner

No. 11 Cobbs Corner (Ire) Trainer: Nick Gifford

Jockey: James Davies

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 74

Cobbs Corner shaped as if needing the run after eight months off when finishing fourth over this course and distance last time, crying enough by the second last as he weakened to pass the post nine lengths behind the winner.

Still, he showed an aptitude for jumping fences and it will be no surprise if he takes a big step forward on his second attempt from what remains a workable mark judged on the pick of his form over hurdles.