A Hereford NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Hereford NAP - 13:28 - Back Goblet of Fire

No. 2 Goblet Of Fire SBK 9/4 EXC 2.94 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

There are a couple of interesting hurdling debutants in this juvenile contest, including Maasai Mara who was quite an expensive purchase out of the Gosden stable in the autumn, but Nicky Henderson's runner Goblet of Fire has the benefit of some hurdling experience already and showed enough on his stable debut at Sandown last month to suggest he can come out on top here.

A winner three times on the Flat last summer for Nigel Tinkler, Goblet of Fire might have been just in need of the run in very testing conditions at Sandown, leading briefly on the run to the second last before finishing fourth to Castelfort, and is entitled to improve.

Back Goblet of Fire on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Hereford Next Best - 15:28 - Back A Dublin Job

No. 3 A Dublin Job (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Harry Derham

Jockey: Paul O'Brien

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 95

This open-looking staying handicap hurdle can go to Harry Derham's runner A Dublin Job who shaped encouragingly on his first start for the yard at Market Rasen last month.

Formerly with Ciaran Murphy in Ireland where he was placed in three-mile handicaps, A Dublin Job was well backed for his British debut and while he didn't justify the support, he did enough to suggest he'll prove of interest off a modest mark.

In touch throughout, A Dublin Job led before two out but was headed approaching the last before finishing third to It's Maisy who improved plenty for the step up in trip.

Back A Dublin Job on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Hereford Each Way - 12:58 - Back Silver Atom

No. 12 Silver Atom (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Alice Stevens

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 80

The lightly-weighted Silver Atom looks a likely type to make the first three in a competitive novices' handicap hurdle for conditional jockeys which opens the card.

Having joined Archie Watson last summer, he won an amateurs race on the Flat at Bath in September and rediscovered some form over hurdles on his first start in that sphere for his new yard when third to Great Ocean over today's course and distance at the end of November.

That wasn't a bad effort at all considering he wasn't ideally placed behind a more prominently-ridden pair and he looks well worth another try over this trip.