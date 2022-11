Daryl Carter gives an insight today's Betting.betfair race!

Second season chasers are 6/10

Loves the mud

Has course form

The rain has been falling on Merseyside this week and will continue to do so through Friday, meaning this 12:40 Daily Tips On Betting.Betfair Handicap Chase 3m4 1/2f contest will prove more than a war of attrition, and a proven stayer with experience will be worth their weight in gold.

The Betfair Sportsbook market is headed by Emma Lavelle's Wouldubewell at the time of writing.

No. 2 Wouldubewell (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Ben Jones

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 132

She holds valid claims, and while she is yet to beat the boys under rules, she was an excellent third in the Codrington Handicap Chase at this venue in December last term on heavy ground. She has an outstanding record fresh, so the absence should be of no worry for her backers, and it's challenging to find fault in this progressive eight-year-old. This race has gone to a second-season chaser six of the last ten years, and she holds all the aces.

Three of her rivals are making their seasonal returns - all three have failed to score when fresh and look regressive, although the pick of them would be Venetia Williams' 12-year-old Achille.

Man Of The People is progressive, but this is a big ask for a Novice and, along with Your Story may lack the experience when push comes to shove at the business end on deep ground. Both, No Cruise Yet and Straight Swap are in deeper waters today, and Poppa Poutine and Innisfree Lad look held by the handicapper.