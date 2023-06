NAP

Haydock - 20:15 - Back Trais Fluors

No. 2 (4) Trais Fluors SBK 6/4 EXC 2.46 Trainer: Jack Channon

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 70

Trais Fluors had fallen to a mark 22 lb below his last winning one and ended a losing run stretching back two year in a nine-furlong handicap at Goodwood last week.

Another slow start left him on the back foot, but he was helped by a tactically sound ride, moving into contention before the pace lifted, and he was well suited by the emphasis on speed at the trip. The conditions of that race mean that he is able to race from the same mark now (he is due to go up 4 lb) and, with no worries about dropping back to a mile, he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

NEXT BEST

Haydock - 20:50 - Back Different Tone

No. 4 (10) Different Tone SBK 3/1 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 68

There is plenty of stamina in the pedigree of Different Tone so it was no surprise to see him leave his juvenile form behind on his return over a mile and a quarter in a classified event at Salisbury last month.

That was also his first run since undergoing a gelding operation and under vastly different conditions, appearing to relish the quicker ground while also shaping with plenty of encouragement.

Different Tone bumped into an improving filly who has since run well in defeat and he promises to do even better over middle distances this season, especially now entering handicaps.

EACH WAY

Haydock - 19:10 - Vadamiah

Vadamiah progressed well in handicaps last season, winning three of her five starts, and she shaped promisingly on her return from nine months off at Musselburgh in April.

She probably did too much too soon out in front, setting a fair pace and deserving extra credit for still being around at the finish. Vadamiah fared best of those who raced close to the pace and that run will surely have sharpened her up, so she remains a sprinter with more to offer, especially racing from the same mark.