Haydock Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Fall of Rome - 13:35 Haydock

For one reason or another Fall of Rome was below form when only third at Goodwood last month, but he had shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up to last Saturday's Railway Stakes winner Go Bears Go, and has since undergone a gelding operation. He is much better judged on his previous form and this extra furlong will suit, so he could take care of some appealing newcomers, headed by Jazz Club.

No. 1 (5) Fall Of Rome (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.16 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

La Pulga - 14:45 Haydock

This has the makings of a hot novice and La Pulga, who is bred to be sharp, created a good impression when making a winning debut at Sandown over this trip last month. He showed greenness that day and looks a sure-fire improver now, so is taken to defy a penalty and maintain his unbeaten record.

No. 1 (2) La Pulga (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Roger Charlton

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

Chalk Stream - 15:55 Haydock

Chalk Stream didn't show a great deal on his first three starts but was much improved when making a winning handicap debut at Leicester last month in good style. He was denied only by a progressive type having failed to settle at this course last time and, with more to come up in trip, he makes plenty of appeal in his bid to regain the winning thread.