Haydock Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Fall of Rome - 13:35 Haydock

For one reason or another Fall of Rome was below form when only third at Goodwood last month, but he had shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up to last Saturday's Railway Stakes winner Go Bears Go, and has since undergone a gelding operation. He is much better judged on his previous form and this extra furlong will suit, so he could take care of some appealing newcomers, headed by Jazz Club.

La Pulga - 14:45 Haydock

This has the makings of a hot novice and La Pulga, who is bred to be sharp, created a good impression when making a winning debut at Sandown over this trip last month. He showed greenness that day and looks a sure-fire improver now, so is taken to defy a penalty and maintain his unbeaten record.

Chalk Stream - 15:55 Haydock

Chalk Stream didn't show a great deal on his first three starts but was much improved when making a winning handicap debut at Leicester last month in good style. He was denied only by a progressive type having failed to settle at this course last time and, with more to come up in trip, he makes plenty of appeal in his bid to regain the winning thread.

Smart Stat

Chalk Stream - 15:55 Haydock

25% - William Haggas's strike rate at HAYDOCK PARK since the start of the 2017 season (saddles *CHALK STREAM*)

Recommended bets

Back Fall of Rome @ 3.02/1 in the 13:35 at Haydock
Back La Pulga @ 5.04/1 in the 14:45 at Haydock
Back Chalk Stream @ 3.55/2 in the 15:55 at Haydock

Thursday 1 July, 1.35pm

Fall Of Rome
Hes A Gentleman
Ryans Party
Jazz Club
Prodigious Blue
Ibn Aldar
Green Team
Melos
Spacer
Oneforthegutter
Thursday 1 July, 2.45pm

Triple Time
Nuance
La Pulga
Modern Games
Lelabad
Mr Mccann
Fergie Time
Vaynor
From Little Acorns
On The River
Thursday 1 July, 3.55pm

Chalk Stream
Albert Camus
Chase The Dollar
Doctor Parnassus
Geremia
