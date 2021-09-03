Haydock Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

- Trainer: Ed Walker
Timeform identify the three best bets at Haydock on Saturday...
"...he is strongly fancied to get back on the up..."
Timeform on Starman
Nap
The Betfair Sprint Cup is often run on ground softer than good but conditions will very much be on the fast side for this year's renewal and that will be perfect for July Cup winner Starman. He has come a long way in a short space of time and looks one of the best sprinters around on fast ground, so he is strongly fancied to get back on the up following a below-par run on unsuitable ground in the Prix Maurice de Gheest last time.
Next best
Hafit cost a whopping 2,100,000 guineas as a yearling and he made a striking impression when making a winning debut in a newcomers' race at Newmarket last month. He overcame inexperience to do so, but there was plenty to like about his finishing effort, rallying over a furlong out and was well on top close home. That form is working out well with the second and third both winning next time and he is open to any amount of improvement now.
Each way
The sprint handicap at York's Ebor meeting won by Copper Knight and contested by several of these looks the key piece of form to focus on and Jawwaal, who was somewhat of an eyecatcher, is fancied to come out on top. He arguably travelled like the best horse at the weights, one of the last to come off of the bridle and his position close to the stand-side rail probably wasn't ideal for him. He appears to have raised his game this year and he is a sprinter on the up, so is expected to turn the tables of Copper Knight now.
Smart Stat
Hafit - 13:15 Haydock
27% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f
Recommended bets
Saturday 4 September, 1.15pm
Saturday 4 September, 3.30pm
Saturday 4 September, 4.05pm
