- Trainer: Donald McCain
- Jockey: Theo Gillard
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 6lbs
- OR: 119
Haydock Racing Tips: Tim Pat is likely to progress further
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Haydock on Wednesday.
"Tim Pat should relish today’s test and can win again before going on to bigger and better things for Donald McCain."
NAP: Tim Pat looks the obvious pick
Tim Pat looked a promising young stayer when making a successful chasing debut at Carlilse last month, powering clear after the final flight to win easily by four and a quarter lengths (eased down close home). This will be tougher from an 8 lb higher mark, but he is very much the type to go on improving over fences, particularly as his stamina is drawn out further. Tim Pat should relish today's test and can win again before going on to bigger and better things for Donald McCain, who continues in top form with 11 winners in the last 14 days.
NEXT BEST: Ubetya has a big chance
Ubetya shaped a bit better than the bare result when third on his most recent outing at Wincanton, getting into contention but making no further impression after a mistake four out. That was just his second start for the Paul Nicholls yard (formerly trained by Laura Morgan) after previously filling the runner-up spot at Plumpton in February, when beaten only three and a quarter lengths. He is now 2 lb lower in the weights and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark over fences.
EACH-WAY: Don't rule out Finisk River
Finisk River ran no sort of race when down the field at Doncaster last time, but the heavy going was possibly against him and he is entitled to strip fitter with that first run for three months under his belt. Today's conditions should play more to his strengths and he has been given a major chance by the handicapper, now 6 lb lower in the weights than when hitting the frame at Cheltenham in November. In a wide-open contest, he is worth a chance to bounce back to form.
Haydock 23rd Mar (2m4f Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 23 March, 1.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Soldier Of Destiny
|Burrows Diamond
|Brief Ambition
|Nero Rock
|Ubetya
|Dreams Of Home
Haydock 23rd Mar (2m3f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 23 March, 2.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sacre Pierre
|Hurricane Ali
|East Street
|Serious Ego
|Lincorrigible
|Ngolo
|Finisk River
Haydock 23rd Mar (3m4f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 23 March, 2.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tim Pat
|Dragonfruit
|The Late Legend
|Generator City
|Chef Doeuvre
|Corrany
|Encounter A Giant