Haydock Racing Tips: Tim Pat is likely to progress further

NAP: Tim Pat looks the obvious pick

Tim Pat - 14:45 Haydock

Tim Pat looked a promising young stayer when making a successful chasing debut at Carlilse last month, powering clear after the final flight to win easily by four and a quarter lengths (eased down close home). This will be tougher from an 8 lb higher mark, but he is very much the type to go on improving over fences, particularly as his stamina is drawn out further. Tim Pat should relish today's test and can win again before going on to bigger and better things for Donald McCain, who continues in top form with 11 winners in the last 14 days.

No. 3 Tim Pat (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Theo Gillard

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 119

NEXT BEST: Ubetya has a big chance

Ubetya - 13:35 Haydock

Ubetya shaped a bit better than the bare result when third on his most recent outing at Wincanton, getting into contention but making no further impression after a mistake four out. That was just his second start for the Paul Nicholls yard (formerly trained by Laura Morgan) after previously filling the runner-up spot at Plumpton in February, when beaten only three and a quarter lengths. He is now 2 lb lower in the weights and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark over fences.

No. 3 Ubetya (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 130

EACH-WAY: Don't rule out Finisk River

Finisk River - 14:10 Haydock

Finisk River ran no sort of race when down the field at Doncaster last time, but the heavy going was possibly against him and he is entitled to strip fitter with that first run for three months under his belt. Today's conditions should play more to his strengths and he has been given a major chance by the handicapper, now 6 lb lower in the weights than when hitting the frame at Cheltenham in November. In a wide-open contest, he is worth a chance to bounce back to form.