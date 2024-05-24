Haydock Racing Tips: The Amazon looks a good prospect

A Haydock Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

More to come from The Amazon

Sir Les Patterson looks overpriced

Haydock Nap - 16:10 - Back The Amazon

The Amazon's sales price rose to 150,000 guineas at the breeze-ups last year and he left the impression he was in need of the run on his debut at Newmarket last month.

As expected, he left the bare form of that effort well behind when opening his account at Windsor just 13 days later, appearing well suited by the drop to six furlongs and looking a bright prospect in the process.

The handicapper may have taken a chance with an opening mark of 75 and he is expected to take another step forward to follow up.

Haydock Next Best - 15:00 - Back English Oak

English Oak opened his account at the second attempt last season and progressed further without winning in handicaps after, going particularly close over six furlongs at Ascot in a race won by course specialist Rohaan.

He also shaped well on his return from seven months off at Newmarket three weeks ago, displaying signs of rustiness before seeing out his race really well. English Oak may have bumped into one there, too, so he looks very interesting with that run under his belt, especially as the handicapper has left him on the same mark.

Recommended Bet Back English Oak in the 15:00 Haydock SBK 2/1

Haydock Each Way - 13:15 - Back Sir Les Patterson

Sir Les Patterson has run solely on the all-weather so far, but there is nothing in his pedigree to suggest he won't be at least as effective on turf, and he looks interesting now entering handicaps.

He has looked promising in winning his last two starts, a little workmanlike at Kempton last time, but giving weight away and always doing enough once in front. Connections were thinking about running him in the German 2000 Guineas, so the fact he turns up here off a mark of 88 makes him appealing at the prices.