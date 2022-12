NAP

Stainsby Girl - 14:30 Haydock

Stainsby Girl ended last season with back-to-back wins for Donald Whillans and since then she's joined the Nick Alexander yard having been bought for £22,000.

She made the perfect start for her new connections when completing the hat-trick over this course and distance last month, drawing clear from five out and always doing enough after that to win by three and three-quarter lengths.

A really genuine mare, Stainsby Girl seems to be improving all the time and a further 5 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to prevent her from making it four wins in a row.

No. 5 Stainsby Girl EXC 1.1 Trainer: N. W. Alexander

Jockey: Mr Kit Alexander

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 129

NEXT BEST

Chinwag - 14:00 Haydock

Chinwag shaped better than the bare result when finishing a well-held fourth on his reappearance at Lingfield last month, with a lack of fitness/stamina seeming to find him out late on after he'd travelled strongly for a long way.

He is entitled to strip fitter today and the way he shaped there suggests the drop back in trip will also be in his favour.

Chinwag has certainly shown enough to suggest he is on a good mark when everything falls right and the application of first-time cheekpieces could give him the extra edge he needs to get his head back in front.

No. 3 Chinwag EXC 1.11 Trainer: Neil Mulholland

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 128

EACH-WAY

Conquredalofeurope - 15:00 Haydock

Conquredalofeurope shaped encouragingly after nine months off when having his first run for Donald McCain (formerly trained in Ireland by James Motherway) at Wetherby a few weeks ago, keeping on well to pass the post only four lengths behind the winner in second.

A mistake at a crucial point in the race cost him dear, but he looks an assured jumper overall and is proven in the mud.

The seven-year-old should be suited by this marathon trip, too, so he appeals as one of the more interesting contenders in this competitive handicap despite being 3 lb out of the weights.