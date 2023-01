NAP

Sholokjack - 12:55 Haydock

Sholokjack won his sole start in points and made a good impression over hurdles last season, winning his first two starts before finding a step up in grade coming too soon in his development in the Grade 2 Premier Novices' Hurdle at Kelso.

He travelled through that race like a horse who belongs at that sort of level, though, and he was well found in the market on his chase and handicap debut on his return to action at Uttoxeter last month.

Sholokjack didn't get very far, however, overjumping his second fence and falling on landing. He represents a yard that do especially well with chasers, particularly with novices, and he will have almost certainly been well schooled since. On what he achieved over hurdles, he is attractively weighted from a mark in the 120s, and he can prove a different proposition now.

No. 3 Sholokjack (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 125

NEXT BEST

Pembroke - 13:30 Haydock

Pembroke looked a good prospect when making a winning start in bumpers at Huntingdon, beating a next-time-out winner by 11 lengths, and he shaped with plenty of promise on his hurdling debut in a maiden that has worked out incredibly well at Chepstow on his return in November.

He built on that effort as expected when opening his account at Wetherby in November when easily dismissing a well-touted rival, and Pembroke looked potentially smart when bolting up under a penalty at Ludlow last time. That effort was backed up by the clock, too, and the third has come out and franked the form since, so a positive view should be taken. He could hardly be in better hands and he can take this step up in grade in his stride.