NAP: Polyphonoic will be hard to beat

Polyphonic - 14:10 Haydock

Polyphonic is the first foal out of a smart dam and, though it has taken him a fair few tries to open his account, he is a horse to remain positive about following his rout at Carlisle last week.

That was his first start since undergoing a gelding operation, and it clearly had a positive effect, Polyphonic showing much improved form and winning in a manner which is rarely seen in a handicap. He stretched eight lengths clear of his rivals in impressive fashion and will be incredibly hard to beat once more if in the same form.

No. 6 (6) Polyphonic (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.52 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 77

NEXT BEST: Zabbie can resume winning ways

Zabbie - 15:40 Haydock

Zabbie showed improved form when opening her account at Doncaster at last month, seeming well suited by a step up to seven furlongs and edging out the well-fancied runner-up.

She ran to a similar level when finishing third at Newmarket last time in a race won by her stablemate, but that form took a big boost when the runner-up filled the same position in a valuable sales race recently, and Zabbie looks well handicapped still now racing from a 1 lb lower mark. A big run is expected.