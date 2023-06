NAP

Haydock - 20:10 - Back Pearl Eye

No. 1 (8) Pearl Eye SBK 2/1 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Darryll Holland

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 72

Pearl Eye looked unlucky not to win when finishing third on his latest outing at Pontefract, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten just half a length having been caught further back than ideal. He can line up from the same mark today and the way he ran on at Pontefract suggests the longer trip will be in his favour. A determined winner at this course the time before, Pearl Eye is fancied to take another step forward to make it two wins from his last three starts.

NEXT BEST

Haydock - 19:10 - Back Chaturanga

No. 1 (7) Chaturanga (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.22 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

Chaturanga proved a class apart from his rivals when making a successful debut at Redcar last month, hitting the front entering the final furlong and quickly forging clear from there to land the spoils by seven and a half lengths. That was probably just an ordinary heat, but Chaturanga is clearly a promising colt who should have more to offer. He's certainly in good hands with Archie Watson and this looks a good opportunity for him to maintain his unbeaten record under a penalty before his sights are raised.

EACH-WAY

Haydock - 20:40 - Back Cassy O

No. 11 (8) Cassy O (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Ben Robinson

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 66

Cassy O stepped up on his reappearance with a good second at Doncaster last week, ultimately losing out by a nose having been prominent throughout. He usually races off the pace, so that was a change of tactics which seemed to suit him well. Admittedly, his in-and-out profile suggests he is far from certain to be in the same form this time, but he is starting to look dangerously well handicapped (15 lb below last-wining-mark) and could be worth the benefit of the doubt.