NAP

Only The Bold - 14:25 Haydock

Only The Bold showed fairly useful form over hurdles for Evan Williams last season, but he has proved a different proposition sent chasing for new connections fitted with cheekpieces and a tongue tie.

He jumped well and won hard held on his debut at Bangor in November before following up in similarly impressive fashion at Hereford in January, value for more than the winning margin and displaying a nice turn of foot. Only The Bold remains lightly raced for an eight-year-old and leaves the impression he has much more to offer as a chaser.

No. 1 Only The Bold (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.66 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Fergus Gillard

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 137

NEXT BEST

Horacio Apple's - 16:45 Haydock

Horacio Apple's is going the right way over hurdles now, not needing to improve to open his account on handicap debut at Ayr and travelling well when following up at Bangor last month.

His jumping wasn't always fluent on his latest start, but once again he never looked like being passed on the run-in, and he is the type who can stay ahead of the handicapper for a while yet. A subsequent 4 lb rise shouldn't be enough to prevent him from completing a hat-trick.