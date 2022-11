NAP

Nemean Lion - 14:37 Haydock

Nemean Lion looked an exciting prospect when making a winning hurdling debut at Hereford earlier this month, hitting the front before two out and gradually drawing clear from there to win by nine and a half lengths with any amount in hand.

That form puts him right in the mix on these terms and the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating highlights that he is very much the type to go on improving.

A useful performer on the Flat when trained by Andre Fabre, Nemean Lion looks capable of scaling similar heights over hurdles and victory here would certainly earn him a tilt at something better this winter.

No. 2 Nemean Lion (Ger) EXC 2.68 Trainer: Kerry Lee

Jockey: Richard Patrick

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Post Chaise - 13:05 Haydock

Post Chaise failed to meet market expectations on his latest outing at Kelso, but he shaped with plenty of encouragement after seven months off, particularly with a view to stepping back up in trip.

He was simply unable to quicken late on, ultimately passing the post four lengths behind the winner in third, but that run is sure to have blown the cobwebs away.

The return to three miles today will be very much in his favour and there should be more races to be won with him from a BHA mark of 89 - he is still unexposed and the race he won when making a successful handicap debut at Hereford in March is proving strong form.

No. 7 Post Chaise (Ire) EXC 2.02 Trainer: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Jockey: Toby Wynne

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 89

EACH-WAY

Up Helly Aa King - 15:07 Haydock

Up Helly Aa King shaped as if retaining all his ability after eight months off when fourth at Kelso last time, passing the post less than four lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having stumbled when holding every chance at the last.

He is 1 lb lower in the weights today and seems sure to go well again in what looks a competitive heat for the veterans, with the fine form of the Nick Alexander yard also giving cause for optimism (62% of horses running to form).