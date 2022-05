NAP: More to come from Mighty Ulysses

Mighty Ulysses - 14:35 Haydock

Mighty Ulysses looked a good prospect when running away with a novice at Newmarket last week, his second success from three starts for John and Thady Gosden.

Dropping back to a mile and fitted with a hood for the first time, he impressed with the way he quickened clear to win by four and a half lengths for just hand riding under Benoit de la Sayette, who takes 7 lb off his back again here.

It goes without saying that this will be tougher from an opening BHA mark of 101, but Mighty Ulysses is likely to progress further and his stay in handicaps could be a brief one if his entry in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot is anything to go by.

No. 1 (9) Mighty Ulysses SBK 5/4 EXC 2.44 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 101

NEXT BEST: Flaming Rib fancied to go well

Flaming Rib - 15:10 Haydock

Flaming Rib produced a career-best effort when beating older horses in a five-furlong minor event at Chester two weeks ago, hitting the front inside the final furlong and keeping going well from there to win by a length and a half.

The timefigure suggests he was full value for a smart performance and that form puts him right in the mix today in what looks a wide-open renewal of this Group 2.

A consistent sort with a good attitude, those qualities should continue to stand Flaming Rib in good stead and he appeals as arguably the most solid option, with the return to six furlongs unlikely to be an issue given that he rattled off a four-timer over this trip at the end of his two-year-old campaign.

No. 6 (1) Flaming Rib (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 109

EACH-WAY: Mossbawn can bounce back

Mossbawn - 16:55 Haydock

Mossbawn proved a big disappointment at York last week, but that clearly wasn't his running and he is well another chance to confirm the promise of his return at Thirsk the previous month.

He was beaten just half a length on that occasion and the form is working out well given that the winner, Il Bandito, then followed up in the race in which Mossbawn flopped at York.

Still on the same mark as when going so close at Thirsk, Mossbawn should be winning races again sooner rather than later and this looks as good an opportunity as any if leaving his latest effort behind.