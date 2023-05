NAP

Haydock - 15:00 - Back Little Big Bear

No. 4 (7) Little Big Bear (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 124

Little Big Bear was very progressive as a juvenile last season, winning four of his five starts, notably when putting up an outstanding display in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

Bradsell started favourite on that occasion but he suffered an injury in the race itself and Little Big Bear proved much too good for the remainder, stretching seven lengths clear and recording a good time to boot.

He ran too badly to be true on his return in the 2000 Guineas earlier this month, but he failed to settle and wasn't given a hard time once beaten. It is best to put a line through that effort, and he is well worth another chance now back sprinting from what looks like the ideal draw in stall 7.

NEXT BEST

Haydock - 13:50 - Back Carzola

No. 5 (6) Carzola (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 91

Carzola has improved in leaps and bounds since being fitted with blinkers and stepping up to two miles, winning her last three starts at this distance and doing so at Doncaster last time in the style of a horse who has much more to offer.

Admittedly, that wasn't the strongest race, but the race only began in earnest from around three furlongs out and the ease in which she put distance between herself and the rest suggests she is very well handicapped. A subsequent 10 lb rise is fair and she may have even more to offer at staying trips.

EACH WAY

Haydock - 14:25 - Back Royal Cape

No. 8 (5) Royal Cape (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 88

Royal Cape offered something to work on when beaten just four lengths on his debut at Kempton in November and he was beaten only by a useful type over the same course and distance on his return last month.

He took a big step forward when opening his account at Haydock last time, though, relishing his first start on turf as he stretched 10 lengths clear of his rivals. That wasn't much of a race, but it was hard not to be impressed by the manner of his victory and an opening mark of 88 could well underestimate him.