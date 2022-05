NAP: Lethal Nymph progressing well

Lethal Nymph - 14:40 Haydock

Lethal Nymph attracted support and looked a good prospect when making a winning debut at Wolverhampton last month and he didn't need to improve much to follow up under a penalty switched to turf at Doncaster last time. He only won by half a length but he was probably value for more than the official margin, never looking like being overhauled inside the final furlong, and the handicapper may have taken a chance with his opening mark of 87. There should be plenty more to come from him and he looks a big player.

No. 1 (3) Lethal Nymph SBK 4/5 EXC 1.85 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 87

NEXT BEST: Autumn Festival is on the up

Autumn Festival - 16:15 Haydock

Autumn Festival has proved progressive since a gelding operation and entering handicaps, making a mockery of his opening mark at Redcar in April. He bumped into one at Pontefract next time but battled well to win a race that has worked out well at Beverley on his penultimate start, and the form of his latest run looks strong, too. Autumn Festival has been raised 3 lb since, but he still looks well treated, and looks a big player.

No. 1 (5) Autumn Festival SBK 5/4 EXC 2.62 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 70

EACH-WAY: Ballintoy Harbour can strip fitter here

Ballintoy Harbour - 15:10 Haydock

Ballintoy Harbour was a two-time winner last season but he finished the campaign in and out of form. However, she made a pleasing enough return at Thirsk earlier this month while leaving the impression she would also come on for the run. She has since been dropped 2 lb in the weights to a career-low mark and she will be competitive if progressing as expected, while Harry Russell is good value for his claim.