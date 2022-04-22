Haydock Racing Tips: Kingmania one to follow

NAP: Lightly-raced Kingmania has more to offer

Kingmania - 15:45 Haydock

Kingmania was progressive in handicaps last season, winning her first two starts at Leicester and Doncaster, before shaping well on her final start at Newmarket.

She was a little outpaced mid-race on that occasion while also not looking at ease on the track, but she stayed on well once meeting the rising ground, and looks a filly to follow starting this season from a mark of 86. Trainer Chris Wall has had two winners from three runners since the turf season started and she will surely go close.

No. 9 (8) Kingmania (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Chris Wall

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 86

NEXT BEST: Alrehb can complete a hat-trick

Alrehb - 14:05 Haydock

Alrehb is a half-brother to Champion Sprinter Muhaarar and he has made a good start for these connections, bumping into an ultra-progressive type over a mile at Newcastle in December, and improving since to win his last two starts.

He was very strong in the market on his latest start over this trip at Lingfield, and had to overcome unfavourable circumstances breaking from the widest stall. He took a while to hit top gear but flew at the finish to record a narrow success and there should be more to come. This will be Alrehb's turf debut but there is no reason why he won't act on it and he appeals as still being ahead of his mark.

No. 11 (4) Alrehb (Usa) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Laura Pearson

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 88

EACH-WAY: Cloch Nua worth another chance

Cloch Nua - 15:15 Haydock

CLoch Nua had seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, but didn't improve as expected when only fifth at Southwell last time, though he did take time to settle in the early stages.

He started favourite on that occasion, though, so clearly better was expected, and he should be able to settle better in this bigger field. The booking of crack 7 lb claimer Benoit de la Sayette is a big positive and he should be there or thereabouts.