To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Cheltenham: Build your Free Bet pot

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Haydock Racing Tips: Hillcrest can confirm himself smart

Haydock start
The Grand National Trial takes place at Haydock on Saturday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Haydock on Saturday.

"...should have the class to concede weight all round here..."

Hillcrest

NAP: Hillcrest looks banker material

Hillcrest - 15:50 Haydock

Hillcrest is held in the highest regard by trainer Henry Daly and he has won all of his completed starts over hurdles. He was backed as if defeat was out of the question at Cheltenham last time, and was extremely unlucky to unseat his rider when hampered by a faller at the third flight.

It is best to put a line through that run, and he remains with untapped potential, especially now stepping up to three miles. Hillcrest should have the class to concede weight all round here, and a routine win here will set him up nicely for the Cheltenham Festival next month.

NEXT BEST: Still life left in Blaklion yet

Blaklion - 14:40 Haydock

Secret Reprieve is very much the up-and-coming force in this division and is entitled to come on for his first run for 12 months in the Welsh National last time, but he was beaten over 40 lengths that day, so looks short enough in the betting. At the prices, it is 13-year-old Blaklion who makes the most appeal following back-to-back wins at this course in soft and heavy ground, respectively.

Admittedly, he isn't getting any younger, but it is rare to see a horse of his age jump and travel with so much enthusiasm as he did when scoring by 28 lengths over course and distance last time, and he clearly has a great affinity for this track. Blaklion has finished runner-up in this race twice before from BHA marks of 152 and 161, but races from 145 now, and with his age seemingly proving no barrier at present, there is plenty to like about his chances.

EACH WAY: Baxter has a fair chance

Bill Baxter - 15:15 Haydock

Bill Baxter was no more than workmanlike when landing the odds to open his account in this sphere in a maiden hurdle at Ayr in November, but that race worked out well, and he was ridden too patiently behind a handicap blot at Catterick last time.

He left the impression he is on a fair mark on that occasion, though, and seems sure to be well suited by this bigger field. Bill Baxter is also unexposed at this trip and looks a thorough stayer, so he should have conditions in his favour.

Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Hillcrest @ 2.26/5 in the 15:50 Haydock
Next Best - Back Blaklion @ 9.617/2 in the 14:40 Haydock
Each Way - Back Bill Baxter @ 10.09/1 in the 15:15 Haydock

Haydock 19th Feb (3m4f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 19 February, 2.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Secret Reprieve
Sam Brown
Enqarde
Bristol De Mai
Blaklion
Lord Du Mesnil
Time To Get Up
The Galloping Bear
Mint Condition
Sidi Ismael
Kalooki
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Haydock 19th Feb (3m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 19 February, 3.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Small Present
Tokyo Getaway
Tamar Bridge
Chtibello
Optimise Prime
Mill Green
Foillan
Bill Baxter
Bushypark
Flashjack
No Hiding Place
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Haydock 19th Feb (3m Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 19 February, 3.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Hillcrest
Green Book
Scipion
High Stakes
Crystal Glory
Anglers Crag
Readysteadybeau
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips