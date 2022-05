NAP: Hello Jumeirah is hard to oppose

Hello Jumeirah - 18:55 Haydock

Hello Jumeirah could manage only fifth in the Cheshire Oaks at Chester last time, but it's far too soon to be writing her off after just one bad run. After all, she had looked a very good prospect when making a successful debut at Kempton in April, coming from a long way back to win by a length under just hands-and-heels riding.

That was a fairly useful performance which sets the standard in this novice, while the small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating underlines that we haven't seen the best of her yet.

With the William Haggas yard also in red-hot form, Hello Jumeirah is fancied to make it two from three here before stepping back up in grade.

No. 6 (3) Hello Jumeirah SBK 7/4 EXC 3 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 84

NEXT BEST: Noya is a filly to note

Noya - 19:55 Haydock

Noya improved again when finishing third on her latest outing at Lingfield, doing well to be beaten less than two lengths in a race where she was conceding a penalty to the pair who beat her.

She has progressed with each of her three runs to date and it will be no surprise if she takes another step forward now making the switch to handicaps.

An opening BHA mark of 78 already looks fair and the booking of Benoit de la Sayette, who is excellent value for his 5-lb claim, also gives cause for plenty of optimism.

No. 5 (2) Noya SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 78

EACH-WAY: Manigordo must enter calculations

Manigordo - 20:25 Haydock

Manigordo stepped up on his reappearance when filling the runner-up spot at Ripon last time, travelling strongly at the head of affairs and by no means letting up after being headed entering the final furlong.

Still beaten just a length and a quarter, Manigordo can race from the same mark here and he has plenty of form to his name which suggests he is well handicapped.

In fact, it was only last April that he won from a BHA mark of 81 and he lines up here off just 77 at a track where he has gone well in the past.