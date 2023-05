NAP

Haydock - 17:05 - Back Girl Racer

No. 1 (7) Girl Racer (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.02 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 95

Girl Racer created an excellent impression when making a winning debut at Wolverhampton in March, displaying signs of greenness but displaying a sharp turn of foot in the closing stages to easily put the race to bed.

She improved on her debut form when finishing midfield in the Nell Gywn at Newmarket last month, but she still looked inexperienced while also not getting the clearest run. It says plenty about the regard in which she is held for connections to put her in pattern company on just her second start and, with plenty more to come from her, she will be hard to beat back down in grade.

NEXT BEST

Haydock - 17:40 - Back Vasilissa

No. 3 (4) Vasilissa SBK 15/8 EXC 2.48 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Alec Voikhansky

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 70

Vasilissa opened her account at Kempton last month and she quickly bounced back from an unlucky run in heavy ground at Doncaster when resuming winning ways back on the all-weather last time.

She was very well backed on that occasion, her jockey always looking extremely confident on her and she had much more in hand at the line that the official margin suggests. There is no reason why she won't prove just as effective on turf now trying a sound surface for the first time and she looks a progressive filly to keep on the right side.

EACH WAY

Haydock - 16:00 - Back Catch Cunningham

No. 3 (2) Catch Cunningham (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 1.04 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Tom Eaves

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 79

Catch Cunningham is back down in class and back off his last winning mark, so he will be interesting if the first-time blinkers have the desired effect.

He can have a line put through his latest effort after blowing the start and he represents a yard that are going along nicely, so he is worth chancing in what looks an open handicap.