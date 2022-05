NAP

Flotus - 14:30 Haydock

Flotus was a listed winner as a juvenile and closed her season by finishing runner-up to Tenebrism in the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket. She changed ownership for 1,000,000 guineas afterwards, but was below form on her return back at Newmarket in listed company last month. However, she did have excuses, getting upset in the stalls and reportedly finishing with a cut lip. The pick of her two-year-old form stands out in this field and she will likely prove hard to beat if her temperament doesn't get the better of her.

No. 10 (7) Flotus (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 112

NEXT BEST

Dougies Dream - 16:15 Haydock

Dougies Dream has shown much improved form since entering handicaps, taking his record to two from three when landing a monster gamble at Newcastle last week. He was well suited by a strong pace and step back up to a mile, doing well to win in the manner that he did given his run was cut off two furlongs out, but he proved very strong at the finish. He is ahead of his mark turned out under a 6 lb penalty and, having landed a high draw, which is often favoured at this track, his claims are compelling.

No. 3 (11) Dougies Dream (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Nigel Tinkler

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 71

EACH WAY

Animato - 16:45 Haydock

Animato ran poorly on his reappearance at Beverley, but he shaped much better stepped up in trip back at that track last time, beaten a short head in third and having some excuses, too. He failed to settle despite a strong gallop, but made a promising challenge in the closing stages where he was tight for room, while he also lost a shoe. He remains unexposed at this trip and has to have a solid chance racing from the same mark.