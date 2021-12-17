Haydock Racing Tips: Dreams of Home is hard to oppose

NAP: Dreams of Home looks a safe bet

Dreams of Home - 12:20 Haydock

Dreams of Home left the form of his chasing debut behind to get off the mark at Ayr last time, running to a useful level to easily defy a BHA mark of 131. Admittedly, he enjoyed the run of the race out in front, but it was hard not to be impressed by the way he asserted with a few good jumps in the straight, ultimately winning by five and a half lengths. That form sets the standard now back in a standard novice and the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is open to more improvement. Therefore, Dreams of Home rates a confident selection to follow up for Donald McCain, who is seeking his third success in this race since 2011.

No. 1 Dreams Of Home (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.36 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 136

NEXT BEST: Remastered is really interesting

Remastered - 14:40 Haydock

It was a case of what might have been for backers of Remastered in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury three weeks ago. He jumped soundly just behind the leaders for much of the race, but a rare lapse in that department resulted in a heavy fall at the fourth last, just as he had moved up to challenge the eventual winner Cloudy Glen. He fell too far out at Newbury to be certain of the outcome, but it's hard to argue that he wouldn't have been fighting out the finish and he can race from the same mark here. As such, Remastered looks to hold obvious claims if none the worse for that fall, particularly as he has already shown his effectiveness on heavy going.

No. 2 Remastered SBK 9/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 146

EACH-WAY: Time for Destined To Shine

Destined To Shine - 13:30 Haydock

Destined To Shine was holding his form well when last in action earlier this year, just unlucky to bump into an unexposed rival when claiming this third successive second-place finish at Wetherby on his final start in February. He has had wind surgery in the interim, just as he did before making a successful reappearance last season. There is little doubt that Destined To Shine is still on a good mark and he has gone well at Haydock in the past, so another bold bid is expected for the Kerry Lee yard.