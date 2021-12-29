To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Haydock Racing Tips: Chti Balko looks a big player

Racing at Haydock
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Thursday's card at Haydock

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Haydock on Thursday.

"Chti Balko shaped encouragingly when filling the runner-up spot on his reappearance at this course two weeks ago."

NAP: Chti Balko will love the conditions

Chti Balko - 14:40 Haydock

Chti Balko shaped encouragingly when filling the runner-up spot on his reappearance at this course two weeks ago, keeping on well to be beaten less than five lengths behind Green Book. The winner gave that form a boost when following up on his next start at Ludlow and Chti Balko is only 2 lb higher in the weights this time. Already a three-time winner at Haydock and clearly very effective when the mud is flying, he looks sure to give another good account in conditions which promise to play to his strengths.

NEXT BEST: The Two Amigos can take the feature

The Two Amigos - 14:05 Haydock

The Two Amigos faced a stiff task when reappearing in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree earlier this month, so that run is perhaps best excused provided he is fully recovered from the fall he suffered late in the race. This represents a significant drop in grade now back in handicap company and he has gone well at Haydock in the past, notably finishing placed in the last two renewals of the Grand National Trial over this course and distance. Now 4 lb lower in the weights than when third in the latest edition in February, he would certainly be a deserving winner as he seeks a first victory since January 2019.

EACH-WAY: Geryville looks very progressive

Geryville - 15:15 Haydock

Geryville has shown fairly useful form in two starts for Micky Hammond, making a winning debut for the yard at Wetherby in October and then running at least as well in defeat when second at the same course earlier this month. This looks a wide-open contest on paper, but Geryville's form is working out well and he looks to have plenty in his favour from just a 1 lb higher mark than last time.

Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Chti Balko @ 4.3310/3 in the 14:40 Haydock
Next Best - Back The Two Amigos @ 3.7511/4 in the 14:05 Haydock
Each-Way - Back Geryville @ 6.511/2 in the 15:15 Haydock

Haydock 30th Dec (3m4f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Thursday 30 December, 2.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Blaklion
The Two Amigos
Vieux Lion Rouge
Bobo Mac
Chef Doeuvre
Captain Cattistock
Beware The Bear
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Haydock 30th Dec (2m3f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Thursday 30 December, 2.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Celebre Dallen
Homme Public
Mister Watson
Chti Balko
Rattle Owl
Collooney
Rockadenn
Moon Over Germany
Minella Charmer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Haydock 30th Dec (2m5f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Thursday 30 December, 3.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Wouldubewell
Orrisdale
Geryville
The Crooner
Tanarpino
Up Helly Aa King
Keep Wondering
Informateur
Minella Till Dawn
Saint Xavier
Thomas Macdonagh
Fine Theatre
Town Parks
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips