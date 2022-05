NAP: Progressive Mahrajaan can make winning return

Mahrajaan - 14:20 Haydock

Mahrajaan comfortably beat Forza Orta when opening his account at Leicester, and looked a pattern-class performer when making a mockery of his opening mark on handicap debut at Hamilton. He lost little in defeat on softer ground on his final start over a mile and three quarters at York, travelling better than most but he was unable to go with the principals close home, so the return to a mile and a half looks a good move and he is easily one of the least exposed in this field. He is the sort to make an even better four-year-old.

No. 8 (7) Mahrajaan (Usa) SBK 16/5 EXC 4.1 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 96

NEXT BEST: Nell Quickly looks overpriced

Nell Quickly - 14:55 Haydock

Nell Quickly was very progressive last season, winning four of her six starts, and completed a hat-trick in a strong Newmarket handicap on her final start. It is interesting that connections - who won this with Miss Marjurie in 2015 - pitch her straight into pattern company on her return and have acquired the services of Hollie Doyle, who has won on her before. A good-topped filly, she has the potential to improve even further this season, and already arrives as one of the most progressive fillies in the line-up.

No. 7 (7) Nell Quickly (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Denis Coakley

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 96



EACH-WAY: Don't underestimate Significantly

Significantly - 13:45 Haydock

The favourite Dragon Symbol has something to prove and at much bigger odds, Significantly makes some appeal. He has undergone a breathing operation since his below-par reappearance and is drawn well in stall 11 to get over to the stands-side rail, which is usually an advantage. The addition of first-time cheekpieces may also sharpen him up further and the form of his close fourth in a Group 3 at Newbury last season doesn't leave him much to find here.