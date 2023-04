NAP

Animate - 16:20 Haydock

Animate shaped well on his debut at Newmarket last season, coming from further back than those who beat him and, though he failed to progress as expected next time, his finished third in a race at Kempton which was won by a smart performer.

Animate was much more professional when making all of the running to open his account at Newcastle afterwards and left the impression he had been allotted a lenient mark when hitting the frame in a useful nursery at Ayr on his final start. He was a little too keen on his first try at a mile and also met trouble in-running, so he is well worth another chance to prove himself well handicapped on his return to action following a gelding operation.

No. 5 (5) Animate (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 1.8 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Harry Burns

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 85

NEXT BEST

Maxident - 14:40 Haydock

Maxident could hardly have been more impressive when making a winning debut at Leicester a fortnight ago, handling heavy conditions well and was never challenged, surging away from his rivals in the closing stages to score by a huge margin.

His two other rivals failed to give their running, so it is hard to know exactly what he achieved, but he is a horse to view in a positive light and is worth siding with to confirm that impression under what will likely be very different conditions.

No. 3 (3) Maxident SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Dominic Ffrench Davis

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: -

Boardman - 15:45 Haydock

Boardman has started at big prices both starts this season but he has shaped well, coming on for his reappearance as expected when not disgraced in the Lincoln at Doncaster last time, not really enjoying the rub of the green following an awkward start. He only really got in the clear in the final furlong and he is down to a mark from which he can be competitive from, so will remain of interest, particularly at a track where he goes well at.