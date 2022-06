NAP: Knight of Honour the one to beat on handicap debut

Knight of Honour - 16:00 Haydock

Knight of Honour is a well-related colt who bumped into some useful types on his first two starts this season before opening his account in good style at Goodwood last time, seeming well suited by the step up to a mile and a quarter as he beat the reopposing Broadspear with something to spare. He has to give that rival 5 lb now, but there should be even more to come from him now he is up and running, and an opening mark of 87 doesn't look excessive.

No. 2 (5) Knight Of Honour (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 87

NEXT BEST: Storm Chaser can follow up

Storm Chaser - 13:30 Haydock

Storm Chaser was made to look better than she probably is under an enterprising ride in an apprentice handicap at Nottingham last week, coming home unchallenged to win by 26 lengths, and she looks the one to beat again turned out quickly from the same mark. This is a stronger race, but there is a chance that she will be able to steal an easy lead once more under Silvestre De Sousa, and she will likely be seen to good effect once again if that is the case.

No. 8 (1) Storm Chaser (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.6 Trainer: Mick Channon

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 63

EACH WAY: Tuddenham Green appealing after a break

Tuddenham Green - 14:00 Haydock

Tuddenham Green improved with each start last season over trips which will likely prove to be short of his optimum and he makes appeal now sent handicapping after a break over middle distances. The form of his latest run at Lingfield has worked out well and he appears to have been handed a lenient enough opening mark in the 60s, especially given he is bred to relish this trip. There should be more to come from him and he is a horse to remain positive about.