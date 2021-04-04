US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Hawthorne on Sunday

Satiate to repeat

Race 2 21:38 Hawthorne - Satiate

Satiate should go close in this restricted $5k claimer on the main track.

This mare beat Jima's Gold at Turfway Park back in February. She made all the running and was kept up to her work to win decisively. This was her first run in over a year, and was impressed with her attitude. She has solid form on synthetic surfaces and the main track, which gives her plenty of options. She has won at a higher level in the past and am expecting a big effort. Trainer Larry Rivelli is having a great meeting with a 32% strike rate. BSP is recommended.

Chinobe ready off layoff

Race 4 22:34 Hawthorne - Chinobe

I am going to take a chance with Chinobe in this Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This well related son of Into Mischief was last seen on a racecourse 17 months ago when unseating his rider in a similar event on the main track. He attempted to make all, but bolted on the turn and subsequently lost his rider. He has plenty of pace and is bred to handle turf. Hopefully he is none the worse for his spill, and should make a bold bid from the front. BSP is recommended.